NEW WHOLE FOOD PROTEIN INGREDIENT ACHIEVES SELF-AFFIRMED GRAS STATUS FOR USE IN FOODS AND BEVERAGES

NEW CASTLE, Del., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbrewed Food, Inc. has announced that its proprietary postbiotic cultured protein has achieved self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status. Superbrewed Food is believed to be the first company to receive self-affirmed GRAS for a microbiome-derived protein.

Superbrewed Food's Postbiotic Cultured Protein achieves self-affirmed GRAS, a milestone for a microbiome-derived protein

In accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements, an independent panel of experts reviewed Superbrewed Food's safety dossier on its postbiotic cultured protein ingredient. The panel agreed that the data demonstrates safety for consumption in a broad range of food applications, and that the ingredient poses limited risk as a food allergen.

Superbrewed Food's postbiotic cultured protein is an anaerobically fermented whole food protein made from microflora found in nature that convert plant starches into a nutrient rich protein ingredient. The ingredient is more than 80% protein by weight, among the highest protein concentration in a single microbe ever reported. It is high quality protein as it contains all nine essential amino acids and more branched-chain and essential amino acids than plant-based proteins. It is a "whole food" because it is minimally processed to retain its natural nutrition beyond protein. For example, a 30-gram serving meets the FDA requirements for being a "good source" of five B-vitamins, including a full day's supply of B-12, and a "good source" of six essential minerals, such as iron, phosphorus and magnesium.

"This is a major milestone in our mission to bring many highly nutritious, versatile microbiome-based ingredients to market," said Bryan Tracy, the CEO and co-founder of Superbrewed Food. "Our protein ingredient performs well in products ranging from alternative dairy to baked goods, due to its neutral taste, natural white color, excellent pH and temperature stability, and good emulsification properties. Also, our production process is low-cost and highly scalable, which renders it as an affordable ingredient for companies to incorporate in a wide range of products."

About Superbrewed Food

Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company focused on the development of natural ingredients using an anaerobic fermentation process. Made from microflora native to our microbiome, its products deliver superior nutritional and functional benefits compared to other plant and microbial proteins. Superbrewed Food's postbiotic cultured protein is sustainably produced, animal- and allergen-free, non-GMO and is remarkably versatile in terms of applications in foods. For more information on Superbrewed Food, visit www.superbrewedfood.com , or follow Superbrewed Food on Instagram @superbrewedfood .

