All Border Ports in Guangxi Commenced Normal Operations

NANNING, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistics from the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region show that during the May Day holiday in 2022, a total of 3,344 vehicles entered and exited through Guangxi border highway ports, including 1,601 and 1,743 vehicles leaving and entering Guangxi respectively. All border ports in Guangxi maximized the capacity of customs clearance under the principle of "open port access to the greatest extent" by minimizing impacts by the pandemic. As of May 5, seven highway ports and one railway port with cargo handling capacity were all open for normalized customs clearance.

Pingxiang Port dispatching team on duty during the May Day holiday to solve problems during port customs clearance timely and efficiently. (PRNewswire)

Vehicles dispatched by on-site staff with level-II protective suits at Puzhai access to ensure customs clearance in an orderly manner. (PRNewswire)

On May 5, the ceremony of the departure of the first special train loaded with Chinese medicinal materials imported from Vietnam was held at the Pingxiang railway port in Guangxi. The train was loaded with 12 compartments (each weighed about 15 tons) of suberect spatholobus stem originated from Vietnam. The train will run on a regular basis to help deepen the comprehensive cooperation between China and Vietnam in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. At present, Guangxi has the Nanning drug import port and the border ports of Dongxing, Pingxiang, Longbang and Aidian for medicinal material import, having gradually turned into a main channel for the import of Chinese medicinal materials from the ASEAN countries. The variety and quantity of Chinese herbal medicines from the ASEAN countries entering China through the Guangxi ports have been increasing by leaps and bounds. Since 2020, the total value of goods has been ranking the first for two consecutive years in the country.

Guangxi Youyiguan Port has launched a non-contact verification system through innovation for border inspection to ensure non-contact documents stamping. Two automatic temperature measuring detectors and high-definition cameras are installed at the customs inspection gate to perform non-contact temperature detection and paperwork verification on designated drivers for cross-border cargoes.

The Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Port Office) will continue to coordinate with relevant departments to do a good job in the prevention and control of COVID-19 at each port and unblocked customs clearance so as to guarantee the stability of the China-ASEAN industrial supply chain.

