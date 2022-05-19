CBAK Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

– Net revenues up 752% year over year in the first quarter –

DALIAN, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $80.2 million , an increase of 752% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit was $5.3 million , an increase of 189% from $1.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.4 million , compared to a net income attributable to CBAK Energy shareholders of $29.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are very excited to kick off 2022 with our net revenues surging more than eight-fold year over year to reach $80.2 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by the material business brought by the Hitrans merger and robust demand for our high power lithium batteries."

Mr. Li continued: "We will continue attentive operations in the material business with additional strategies to enhance its core competitiveness while actively combining them with other alternatives to counter the impact of increased raw material costs on the battery production. Additionally, we remain focused on product innovations to meet various demands and drive higher lithium battery sales. With our expansion into producing key materials for battery products and our relentless efforts into addressing the dynamic market, we are very confident in our capabilities to grow and thrive in the battery industry."

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "Our significant revenue expansion exemplified the efficacies of our growth strategies. Despite short-term challenges from raw material price hikes, we furthered our investments for our infrastructure to propel higher revenue levels. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to driving our next phase of growth by leveraging and building upon our solid financial position and competitive advantages."

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

In May, CBAK Energy received an order from a leading European provider of heating, cooling and renewable energy systems (the "Customer"), for a supply of lithium-ion batteries worth EUR 28.2 million ( $29.3 million ). The Customer has a global presence with annual sales of billions of Euros. CBAK Energy has been collaborating with the Customer since 2020.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $80.2 million, an increase of 752% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven by additional revenues from lithium battery materials brought by the acquisition of Hitrans, and strong sales of high power lithium batteries.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications

($ thousands)

2022 First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

%

Change

YoY

Segment 1 High power lithium batteries used in:













Uninterruptable supplies

$14,875

$8,764

70 Light electric vehicles

146

34

329 Electric vehicles

-

101

-100 Segment 2 (Hitrans) Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery

cell Precursor Cathode

36,813 28,363

- -

- - Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries

-

517

-100 Total

$80,196

$9,416

752























Cost of revenues was $74.9 million, an increase of 888% from $7.6 million in the same period of 2021. This was primarily due to increased net revenues.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, an increase of 189% from $1.8 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 6.6%, compared to 19.5% for the same period of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in raw material costs.

Total operating expenses were $6.7 million, an increase of 256% from $1.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to growing headcount and the consolidation of Hitrans.

Research and development expenses were $3.3 million , an increase of 585% from $0.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were $0.8 million , an increase of 290% from $0.2 million in the same period of 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million , an increase of 69% from $1.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.3 million , compared to recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating loss was $1.3 million, compared to $27,882 in the same period of 2021.

Finance income, net was $5,014, compared to finance expenses of $7,598 in the same period of 2021.

Change in fair value of warrants was $1.6 million, compared to $28.4 million in the same period of 2021. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price decline.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to CBAK Energy shareholders of $29.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.01, compared to both $0.35 in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $7.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

CBAK Energy's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 19, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2022).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +61-2-9253-5921 United States: +1-855-824-5644 / +1 646-722-4977 Hong Kong, China: +852-3027-6500 Mainland, China: +86-800-988-0563 / +86-400-821-0637 Event ID: EV00135062 Participants Pin: 36584787#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgp5bgms

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers. To access the replay, please reference the Access code: 520002274#

International: +61-2-8325-2405 United States: +1-646-982-0473 Hong Kong, China: +852-3027-6520 Mainland, China: +86-400-821-0623

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials used for manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's battery products and solutions include light electric vehicles, electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit www.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, trading in our securities may be prohibited under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act if the PCAOB determines our audit work is performed by auditors that the PCAOB is unable to inspect or investigate completely for three consecutive years, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain market for the Company's lithium battery cells and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Mr. Thierry Jiewei Li

Phone: 86-18675423231

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Feifei Shen

Phone: +86 13466566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Suwen Feng

Phone: +86 13917110134

Email: suwen@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Phone: +1 973-619-3227

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Related Links

https://ir.cbak.com.cn/

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In $ except for number of shares)





December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022













(Unaudited)

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,357,875



$ 5,608,465

Pledged deposits



18,996,749





25,142,097

Trade accounts and bills receivable, net



49,907,129





50,265,784

Inventories



30,133,340





41,871,149

Prepayments and other receivables



12,746,990





14,516,068

Receivables from former subsidiary



2,263,955





1,134,585

Amount due from non-controlling interest, current



125,883





126,161

Amount due from related party, current



472,061





473,104

Income tax recoverable



47,189





47,295

Investment in sales-type lease, net



790,516





792,262



















Total current assets



122,841,687





139,976,970



















Property, plant and equipment, net



90,042,773





88,532,811

Construction in progress



27,343,092





28,410,293

Non-marketable equity securities



712,930





714,504

Prepaid land use rights



13,797,230





13,737,871

Intangible assets, net



1,961,739





1,834,351

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



1,968,032





1,659,214

Investment in sales-type lease, net



838,528





714,933

Amount due from related party, non-current



62,941





63,081

Deferred tax assets, net



1,403,813





1,500,564

Goodwill



1,645,232





1,650,629



















Total assets

$ 262,617,997



$ 278,795,221



















Liabilities















Current liabilities















Trade accounts and bills payable

$ 65,376,212



$ 79,270,001

Short-term bank borrowings



8,811,820





14,674,721

Other short-term loans



4,679,122





746,699

Accrued expenses and other payables



22,963,700





24,477,309

Payables to former subsidiaries, net



326,507





325,624

Deferred government grants, current



3,834,481





2,270,463

Product warranty provisions



127,837





104,122

Warrants liability



5,846,000





4,214,000

Operating lease liability, current



801,797





711,034



















Total current liabilities



112,767,476





126,793,973



















Deferred government grants, non-current



6,189,196





7,207,728

Product warranty provisions



1,900,429





1,923,542

Operating lease liability, non-current



876,323





837,930



















Total liabilities



121,733,424





136,763,173



















Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders' equity















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000

authorized; 88,849,222 issued and 88,705,016

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March

31, 2022



88,849





88,849

Donated shares



14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital



241,946,362





241,981,141

Statutory reserves



1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit



(122,498,259)





(122,053,806)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



2,489,017





2,880,201







137,358,169





138,228,585



















Less: Treasury shares



(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)



















Total shareholders' equity



133,291,559





134,161,975

Non-controlling interests



7,593,014





7,870,073

Total equity



140,884,573





142,032,048



















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 262,617,997



$ 278,795,221



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive

Income (Loss) (In $ except for number of shares)









Three months ended March 31,





Note

2021



2022

Net revenues

25

$ 9,416,049



$ 80,196,298

Cost of revenues







(7,576,620)





(74,879,944)

Gross profit







1,839,429





5,316,354

Operating expenses:



















Research and development expenses







(483,749)





(3,313,124)

Sales and marketing expenses







(213,142)





(829,674)

General and administrative expenses







(1,324,481)





(2,237,374)

Recovery of (Provision for) doubtful accounts

4



154,061





(271,443)

Total operating expenses







(1,867,311)





(6,651,615)

Operating loss







(27,882)





(1,335,261)

Finance (expenses) income, net







(7,598)





5,014

Other income, net







1,217,648





285,204

Changes in fair value of warrants liability







28,426,000





1,632,000

Income before income tax







29,608,168





586,957

Income tax credit

18



-





93,546

Net income







29,608,168





680,503

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling

interests







1,114





(236,050)

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK

Energy Technology, Inc.





$ 29,609,282



$ 444,453























Net income







29,608,168





680,503

Other comprehensive income



















– Foreign currency translation adjustment







89,138





432,193

Comprehensive income







29,697,306





1,112,696

Less: Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interests







6,017





(277,059)

Comprehensive income attributable to CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.





$ 29,703,323



$ 835,637























Income per share

26















– Basic





$ 0.35



$ 0.01

- Diluted





$ 0.35



$ 0.01













































Weighted average number of shares of common stock:

20















– Basic







84,283,605





88,713,841

– Diluted







84,933,913





88,734,957



View original content:

SOURCE CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.