Ketchum Announces Key Global Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the elevation of three senior leaders to expanded global leadership roles: Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, UK, adds the role of president, global markets to her responsibilities; Kelly Sauter, previously senior vice president and director of business development, assumes the role of executive vice present and managing director, global growth; and Michael O'Brien, previously president of client experience, assumes the role of chief strategy officer. All appointments are effective immediately.

"These appointments serve to reinforce our global growth and connectivity, our exceptional client experience offering and our commitment to creating new opportunities for the very talented colleagues in our network," said Mike Doyle, Ketchum president and CEO. "Each of these leaders has contributed tremendously to Ketchum's growth, but equally important is how they have mentored, recruited and developed their teams, creating opportunities across the agency for exceptional talent to thrive."

Robertson, who joined Ketchum in 2011, will add responsibilities for business performance and employee communities across Europe, Brazil and Canada. She will serve as executive sponsor of the firm's global influencer strategy, a key growth area for the firm, and will continue to serve as executive sponsor for Ketchum's global diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

"To be part of this agency during a time of transformation and growth is a great honor," said Robertson. "Together, we are more focused than ever on ensuring that Ketchum is the global powerhouse of choice for the world's most amazing brands and delivering work that matters to our people, our clients and society. This has been underpinned by a people-first approach that has supported and empowered our talented colleagues to grow and deliver outstanding work."

In the role of global head of growth, Sauter will partner closely with key market leaders to drive worldwide growth across the agency. Sauter has led the U.S. growth team for four years and is a 17-year Ketchum veteran. She will work closely with Heather Blundell, Ketchum's recently-appointed chief growth officer for Europe.

Sauter commented, "As excited as I am to take on this global role, I'm even more excited about the opportunity this creates for my team, allowing us to provide existing and prospective client partners with the very best of Ketchum at every moment of our relationship."

O'Brien will focus on the firm's immediate and long-term global business strategies in his role as chief strategy officer. He will continue to lead client experience globally in addition to his role as engaged counselor to many Ketchum leaders and client teams. O'Brien began his agency career at Ketchum, left for a short while, and is one of many "Ketchum boomerangs," having returned in 2011.

"Ketchum is going from strength to strength," said O'Brien. "As we plan our future, we have an opportunity to define the communications industry for the next decade."

