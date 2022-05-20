Anterix To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that members of the Anterix management team will be participating in the following upcoming Investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Anterix CFO Tim Gray will participate in a fireside chat during J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference taking place in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:10 PM ET. Concurrently, Tim Gray and VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Natasha Vecchiarelli, will participate in 1:1 conversations with interested investors.

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Anterix CFO Tim Gray will participate in a fireside chat during B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:30 AM ET. Concurrently, Tim Gray will participate in 1:1 conversations with interested investors.

Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Anterix CFO Tim Gray and VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Natasha Vecchiarelli, will conduct 1:1 meetings at Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their event representative. A live webcast and replay of management's presentations, where possible, will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

