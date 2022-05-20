Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland collection: When sportswear meets haute couture

When sportswear meets haute couture, what will happen?

WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American female cycling brand Jelenew announced a new joint series with French haute couture master Stéphane Rolland. This is the first cross-field cooperation between Sports Technology and Haute Couture, aiming to promote the perfect integration of "functionalism and 3D structure aesthetics", promote the upgrading of sports brands to aesthetic taste and functional structure shaping, and provide cycling enthusiasts a different kind of fashion vitality, and meet its diverse scene shuttle needs.

Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland collection includes three sets of cycling pants-dress new look with a sense of avant-garde. The series is based on the joint cycling pants created by Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland and applies the art of couture to sportswear. It combines the new structure, new technology, and classic fashion art and brings new vitality to professional cycling pants. It subverts the previous impression of "masculine women's cycling clothing" and opens up a new world of "haute couture women's cycling clothing."

The collection draws inspiration from the golden age of the 17th century in Spain to create a cycling dress look with feminine avant-garde. Each is a fusion of cycling pants and dresses. Based on its professional cycling pants, Jelenew takes the "Goddess of Victory" in the Louvre as its muse and draws inspiration from the Spanish 17th-century noble knight pants to create haute couture cycling pants with a sense of pioneering.

Stéphane Rolland reinterprets Eastern and Western artworks with clothing from the perspective of a master artist. Such as paintings of Goya and Velasquez, the summer palace of the last Chinese Empress, and Chinese fans showing different but classic dress designs.

In this collection, the two parties have always adhered to the attitude of paying attention to structuralism and tailoring. The iconic structure of both parties is supplemented by three-dimensional couture tailoring. Elements and dramatic lines combine with luxurious embroidery to create an impeccable and exclusive effect that gives professional cycling pants the attributes of an haute couture dress.

Among them, the application of the new technology of silicone broderie is also a highlight. The three-dimensional embroidery created by this technology expresses the beauty of layers, but the tentacles are soft and comfortable. It shows the love of women that Jelenew and Stéphane Rolland have.

Stéphane Rolland is one of the very few Couturiers in the world to perpetuate the unique Savoir-Faire of the French Haute Couture. Stéphane dressed the Cinema as well as the Theater, and for five consecutive years, he became an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival. His costumes for the play Amadeus got him two nominations at the French Molière Awards in Paris. In 2007, Stéphane Rolland opened the doors to his Maison de Haute Couture, dubbed by the Fédération de la Couture and the Ministry of Industry. He describes himself as an orientalist who plays with minimalism and preciousness. Each gown is a sculpture carved in gazar or crepe. His unique creations are worn nowadays by the most demanding women and celebrities from all over the world. By Stéphane Rolland's adolescence, his fascination for architecture and modern art will shape his style, a style that will come to be his worldwide recognized signature.

Jelenew shares the same product philosophy as haute couture: born for women and helping women. The definition of "haute couture" announced by La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) emphasizes professionalism and innovation, in line with Jelenew's extremely focused and innovative attitude.

As a pioneering challenger in the professional cycling apparel industry, Jelenew defines the brand as a digitally native sports technology company (DNAB) that transcends the traditional design principles of sports apparel. Since its inception, Jelenew has focused on solving clothing and equipment problems in professional cycling for women. It is committed to providing women with cycling products that perfectly integrate "sport functionalism, comfort, and three-dimensional structural aesthetics."

Jelenew creative director Di Liu is the former core member of Chanel Haute Couture and has established his industry research team and product development team in Paris, France. He follows the revolutionary spirit of Chanel. Di Liu took the lead in introducing high tailoring skills into the design of professional cycling pants according to the different physiological structures of men and women and the differentiated needs in the riding process. And he developed the Jelenew 1+1 model outer padded cycling pans: 1 pair of tight-fitting leggings and one detachable outer padded shorts. The cycling pants subvert the built-in pad structure of traditional cycling pants and are the first professional cycling pants in the world that truly created for women.

This collaboration breaks the barriers between technological sportswear and artistic aesthetics. It also shows the infinite possibilities of creation in the cycling industry and interprets the multi-faceted nature of Jelenew professional cycling pants.

It is reported that Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, and Jelenew's official website will also be released simultaneously.

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear" and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

