American Textile Continues Digital Transformation with Centric PLM™

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Textile Company, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of performance sleep solutions to retail, eCommerce, and hospitality customers throughout North America and globally. The company's owned brand portfolio includes AllerEase® and Tranquility™, as well as licensed brands Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic®. American Textile Company is a strategic supplier of store brand and OEM bedding products to the world's leading retailers.

SVP of Information Technology, Karl Herleman, has over 30 years of experience in IT and was brought on a year ago to support the company's continuing transformation into a digitally-focused, consumer-first partner to the leading retailers in the world. As consumer shopping behavior shifts online at a record pace, technology plays an expanding role in the success of both manufacturers like American Textile Company, as well as the retailers they serve.

Herleman describes the impetus for PLM. "We need to streamline our product development lifecycle and improve visibility across departments especially for remote collaboration and execution. Getting the data centralized, automating workflows and enhancing collaborative capabilities through Centric will help us improve productivity."

American Textile performed their search for PLM systematically. Says Herleman, "We started looking at the top PLM vendors and narrowed it to companies that work within our industry. Then we engaged a cross functional team (IT, product development, marketing, finance, sales, e-comm) to assess and rank solutions based on criteria like user experience, functionality, technology stake, cost, and track record. In the end Centric rose to the top for us.

"We're expecting better efficiency; higher levels of productivity and time-to-market improvements using Centric's advanced technology. We were impressed with the energy that the Centric team brings. We're all pretty excited here and we found a partner that matched our level of excitement."

Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric says, "It is an honor that such an essential and established company has placed their trust in Centric Software. We are anticipating a fruitful partnership as American Textile consolidates their systems with Centric PLM at the helm of product development."

