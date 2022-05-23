COMMITTEE FOR AEROJET ROCKETDYNE SHAREHOLDERS AND VALUE MAXIMIZATION REMINDS STOCKHOLDERS TO SUBMIT CONSENTS TO CALL A SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS NEXT MONTH

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen P. Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization (the "Committee") filed a definitive solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the solicitation of agent designations to call a special meeting of stockholders of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") on May 3, 2022, with the ultimate desire to get to a meeting so that stockholders can finally vote on their Board of Directors.

Today, the Committee reminds stockholders to submit agent designations as soon as possible so that a special meeting of stockholders can be held in June.

We believe this is a necessary step in light of Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein's and his associates' continuing flip-flopping on the issue and unwillingness to agree upon a fixed and unconditioned meeting date and record date for the Company's 2022 annual meeting. The Company's last annual meeting was held over a year ago – on May 5, 2021. For the past several months, the Committee has sought to establish a fixed and unconditioned date for the 2022 annual meeting, so that Aerojet Rocketdyne stockholders get the opportunity to decide the composition of their Board of Directors. Please join the Committee in moving ahead toward setting a definitive meeting date so the Company's Board of Directors can finally be voted upon.

