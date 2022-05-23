Handyman Connection Seeks National Expansion Through Franchising

Locally-Owned Home Improvement Franchise Meets Increasing Demand by Targeting New Territories Across North America

BLUE ASH, Ohio, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection – North America's premier business liaison connecting customers to local craftsmen in their home community– is announcing plans to continue its expansion through the offering of new franchising opportunities. Handyman Connection provides over 430+ different services staffed by a top-tier team of professional craftsmen who are eager to assist with almost any home improvement or repair need. The brand currently operates in 60+ different service areas throughout North America and aims to open 20 new locations by the end of 2022.

Since its founding in 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for its professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned, operated, and backed by the brand's integrated operating platform that allows for seamless customer and employee management, routing, and scheduling.

"If there is one thing for certain in our industry at this point in time, it's that there's no shortage of demand when it comes to home improvement job opportunities," said President and CEO of Handyman Connection, Jeff Wall. "We look to meet this demand by adding on to our world-class franchise system of committed entrepreneurs and craftsman through the opening of new territories in the U.S. and Canada."

Handyman Connection services a variety of home improvement and repair needs from carpentry, flooring, and electrical work to painting, plumbing, and remodeling. Even if Handyman Connection can't provide a specific service for any reason, the brand's expansive network of local craftsmen allows them to refer one who can get the job done right. Handyman Connection's core values of delivering on its commitments, respecting its connections, practicing continuous improvement, and having pride in what they do has allowed the brand to uphold its set standard of quality assurance for more than three decades.

"At Handyman Connection, we've always prided ourselves on upholding a certain quality of craftspeople within our system, which has led to the success we are experiencing today," said President and CEO of Handyman Connection, Jeff Wall. "However, delivering high-quality projects is not necessarily our primary goal. We ultimately work to create lasting, life-long connections with our customers in the communities where we operate."

Handyman Connection is now actively seeking driven individuals looking to start their own business in the multi-faceted home improvement and repair industries. Potential franchisees can benefit from Handyman Connection's already-existing franchise network with an established reputation, image, proven management and work practices, access to national marketing and advertising, and ongoing business owner support. The initial investment to open a Handyman Connection location, which includes the first 3 months of start-up, typically ranges from $99,369 – $148,756.

For more information about Handyman Connection or its franchising opportunity, please visit https://franchiseopportunity.handymanconnection.com.

About Handyman Connection

Ranked as the #1 Handyman Company by Qualified Remodeler for the past 11 years, Handyman Connection operates in more than 60 locations throughout 25 states and Canada. Since 1991, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection provides over 430+ different services ranging from traditional home repairs and painting to remodeling, plumbing, electrical work, and more. Each local office is supported by a team of qualified craftspeople and is always seeking talented professionals to join them in helping customers improve their homes. For more information, please go to https://handymanconnection.com.

