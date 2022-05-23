J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires New Global Data Science Head, Arezu Moghadam

-Moghadam joins J.P. Morgan from Point 72-

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that it has hired Arezu Moghadam as Managing Director and Global Head of Data Science. Ms. Moghadam will be based in New York and reports to Kristian West, Head of the firm's Investment Platform team, which is focused on building and managing best in class capabilities, maximizing return on investment and leveraging the scale of J.P. Morgan to deliver exceptional outcomes to clients.

In this role, Ms. Moghadam will lead the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning methods that will help drive innovative solutions for data-driven investment decision-making, improved client engagement and operational effectiveness.

"We're very excited about the knowledge and experience that Arezu brings to our team of data scientists here at J.P. Morgan," said Kristian West, Head of Investment Platform for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The application of AI and data science to our investment process is a critical value-add and differentiator for us and we look forward to innovating even more in this space."

Ms. Moghadam joins J.P. Morgan from Point 72, where she was Head of Quantitative Analytics for its Market Intelligence unit. Previously, she was Lead Quantitative Investment Researcher for Stone Ridge Asset Management. She has also held roles in Oppenheimer Funds' Global Multi Asset Group and Goldman Sachs' Global Portfolio Solutions. Ms. Moghadam has a PhD in Computer Science and M.Phil in Computer Science from Columbia University

