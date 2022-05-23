NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THAT ITS CEO HAS BEEN INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN J.P. MORGAN'S 7TH ANNUAL FOUNDERS FORUM IN NEW YORK CITY

HOUSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled healthcare services company comprised of a hospital division with 21 facilities in 8 states and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing population health management division, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, has been invited to participate in J.P. Morgan's 7th Annual Founder's Forum on May 25-26, 2022.

J.P. Morgan's 7th Annual Founder's Forum brings together approximately 200 founders of highly successful companies from across geographies and industries to build connections with peers and discuss the common opportunities and challenges that leaders face today. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., will be hosting the event, which will take place at J.P. Morgan's headquarters in New York City on May 25-26, 2022.

"It is an honor and privilege to be invited to J.P. Morgan's Founders Forum," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health. "Nutex continues to establish itself as a major player in the hospital and population health management sector."

About Nutex Health Inc. (Combined post-merger company)



Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. is a physician-led, technology-enabled healthcare services company with approximately 1500 employees nationwide and is partnered with over 800 physicians. The Company has two divisions a Hospital division and a Population Health Management division. The hospital division owns and operates 21 facilities in eight different states. The division implements and operates different innovative health care models, including micro hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organizations (MSOs), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Safe Harbor:



Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities and litigation and regulatory risks related to the transaction. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to additional uncertainties and risks facing the Company, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

View original content:

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.