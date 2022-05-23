TIAA Appoints Jessica Austin Barker Chief Digital & Client Experience Officer

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Jessica Austin Barker Chief Digital & Client Experience Officer.

Jessica Austin Barker will begin her new role as TIAA Chief Digital & Client Experience Officer on June 6. She will lead the digital, client experience, financial wellness and advice and analytics teams and report to President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett. (PRNewswire)

Barker joins June 6 in this new role after serving 21 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Intuit, a global technology platform whose household-name offerings include QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, TurboTax and Mailchimp. At TIAA, she will lead the digital, client experience, financial wellness and advice and analytics teams. She will report to President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett and join the company's Executive Committee.

"Jessica's extensive leadership experience and success in customer experience and analytics, together with her ability to simplify and transform complex offerings, make her an excellent fit for TIAA and our strategy," Duckett said. "She will work closely with many teams across TIAA integral to our goal of delighting our clients with elegant and compelling experiences and terrific service."

Most recently, Barker served as Vice President, Consumer Group Customer Experience, Intuit's senior-most executive responsible for TurboTax customer success and retention. Previously, she was Vice President, Product Management and Segment Leader for Intuit's flagship TurboTax product.

"I am delighted to join TIAA and help continue the important work of helping millions plan for and live in a dignified retirement," Barker said. "My goal is to help support this important mission by making it easier and more effective for our clients to engage with their retirement plans and portfolios to create the best long-term outcomes."

Earlier, Barker held roles in marketing and business development for Intuit, and she began her career with Deloitte Consulting. She holds a Bachelor's of Marketing & Finance from University of Texas at Austin. She is actively involved in giving back to her community, including serving as an advisor to Support Young Athletes, a youth-led charity organization.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has nearly $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022)2.

Learn more about TIAA

Read the latest TIAA news

­­­­­­­­­­­­Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

2208629

As of Dec. 31, 2020 . Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021. As of March 31, 2022 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,321 trillion .

©2022 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

(PRNewsfoto/TIAA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIAA