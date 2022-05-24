Global Guardian Awarded GSA MAS Schedule Contract

Leading security firm becomes first duty of care provider on the GSA MAS Contract Vehicle to offer situational awareness and visibility support services to government travelers

MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian, a leading and veteran-led global Duty of Care firm, announced today it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract (CONTRACT #47QTCA22D006D). This award gives all Federal Civilian Agencies (FCA), Department of Defense (DOD) Agencies and state and local governments the ability to purchase Global Guardian's travel security services for their employees through the GSA Schedule. It is the first Duty of Care company to hold this contract.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement as we continue to grow our business to provide first-in-class security, medical and emergency response services to governments and companies and organizations of all sizes and spanning nearly all sectors," said Dale Buckner, CEO of Global Guardian. "As we have witnessed with COVID-19 and unrest in countries like Afghanistan and most recently the war in Ukraine, the world remains a dangerous place. And this unpredictability requires a new and heightened approach to protecting people and assets. This contract is further validation of the unmatched value we bring to our clients and the trust that they have placed in us for a decade."

Founded in 2012, Global Guardian will offer agencies elements of its travel security and medical services platform. These features include flight and hotel reservation monitoring, detailed pre-trip intelligence threat briefs, real-time traveler threat alerts, smartphone traveler location sharing anywhere in the world and access to a 24-hour, 365-days-a-year Global Security Operations Center outside Washington DC with a dedicated "911-like" phone line and panic button that is answered in seconds. The company will eventually look to expand its government service offering in the future.

"This is a huge opportunity for us to expand an important service offering uniquely tailored to the government sector," said Angie Grandizio, Senior Vice President, Government & Corporate Solutions, Global Guardian. "One of the biggest challenges that organizations face is knowing the exact location of their people. Having this situational awareness and visibility is so critical, especially in the event of an unexpected emergency or crisis. With our travel security solution, we are helping the government better meet this critical need."

Last year, Global Guardian became the exclusive International Medical Evacuation Services provider for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Johnson Space Center (JSC). The company is also providing travel security support to the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent U.S. foreign assistance agency working to combat global poverty.

One of Global Guardian's industry differentiators is its worldwide operational capability built on vetted and trained in-country response teams in more than 130 countries. This enables the company to provide real outcomes for its clients by quickly responding to any emergency or crisis in minutes and hours. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Global Guardian has brought thousands of evacuees to safety to neighboring countries. This includes both client personnel and pro bono-non-client citizens of Ukraine.

