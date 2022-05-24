Informatica Launches Free Data Loader for Google BigQuery to Radically Accelerate Data Ingestion to Intelligence in Minutes

Informatica Data Loader Offers Easy and Rapid Loading of Data from Multiple Sources to BigQuery

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Informatica World 2022, the enterprise cloud data management leader announced the launch of a new cloud service, Informatica Data Loader for Google BigQuery, a no cost, zero-code, zero-devops, zero infrastructure required cloud data management SaaS offering that will help departmental users across the organization to move from data to insights in minutes, as opposed to weeks. With Informatica's Data Loader, companies can ingest data from multiple source connectors to their Google BigQuery cloud data warehouse, greatly accelerating their time from data ingestion to intelligence to drive business transformation. The Data Loader can be accessed directly from the Google BigQuery console, providing access to all Google Cloud customers in a matter of clicks.

Data is the most critical asset as companies strive to stay competitive and drive large-scale transformation in the digital economy. The aspiration to become more data-driven starts with empowering users across all lines of business to become more self-reliant with their data needs. With over 79% of organizations using more than 100 data sources1, data ingestion and deriving intelligence from your data is the biggest challenge businesses are looking to overcome. Informatica's Data Loader for Google BigQuery is designed to help users beyond IT, make smart business decisions with a simple, no setup, high-speed, no-cost SaaS solution.

"Data is fundamental to digital transformation, and we partner closely with Informatica to make it very easy for enterprises to bring their data from across platforms and environments into the cloud," said Gerrit Kazmaier, Vice President & General Manager at Google Cloud. "The launch of Informatica's new Data Loader will further simplify the path for customers to bring data into BigQuery for analysis, and accelerate their data-driven business transformations."

"Ingesting petabytes of data from hundreds of disparate systems and making sense of all of that data to make the right business decisions is critical to becoming a data-driven organization," said Stewart Bond, Research Director of IDC's Data Integration and Intelligence Software Service. "Anything that can accelerate the time from ingestion to insights should resonate in the market."

The Informatica Data Loader for Google BigQuery will empower customers to:

Rapidly load data from multiple sources in three easy steps to Google BigQuery with zero setup and no cost.

Operationalize these data pipelines with the power, performance and security of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) for free.

Centralize disparate data sources on Google BigQuery with high-speed data ingestion capabilities from Informatica to derive value out of their data quickly and efficiently.

Enable departmental users across the organization to easily access, manage and analyze data at their fingertips to make valuable business decisions.

"Expanding our strategic partnership with Google Cloud, beyond enterprise cloud data management to offer fast, no cost data loading to all Google customers represents a new chapter in our partnership and brings the power of IDMC to everyone," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer. "With the launch of Informatica's Data Loader for Google BigQuery, we are enabling every organization to put the power of their data in the hands of business users so they can move from data ingestion to insights at a speed never before possible."

Customers will be able to access the Informatica Data Loader through the Informatica Marketplace and from the Google BigQuery console.

Learn more about the Informatica Data Loader for Google BigQuery at www.informatica.com/dataloader4bigquery.

1 IDC Global Survey of the Office of the Chief Data Officer (CDO), published in the IDC InfoBrief.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations, prteam@informatica.com

SOURCE Informatica