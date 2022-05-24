InventHelp Inventor Develops Locator Device for Firearms (CSK-137)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that can be used to quickly and easily locate a firearm if it is misplaced," said an inventor, from Hopkins, S.C., "so I invented the FIND MY FIREARM. My design would offer added convenience and peace of mind for gun owners."

The invention provides an improved way to locate a lost or stolen firearm. In doing so, it enables the owner to know the location of the firearm at all times. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience, efficiency and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

