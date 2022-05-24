JRW Realty Helps Institutional Buyer Acquire a Publix-Anchored Center in Alabama

PASADENA, Calif. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a nationwide commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to finding and delivering net-leased properties, has facilitated the sale and closing of Point Mallard Centre, a multi-retail shopping center in Decatur, Ala., anchored by a 45,600-square-foot Publix. The firm sourced and closed the shopping center on behalf of an institutional buyer that is actively acquiring net-leased and value-add focused properties.

Small shops, restaurants and medical centers account for another 16,800 square feet of the center, which is located near Interstate 65 on the south side of the north Alabama town. Pricing and terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

Joel Staffilino, president of multi-tenant retail at JRW Realty, said this kind of project – a secure necessity business anchoring diverse businesses – is the kind his agency's buyers seek.

"When considering multi-tenant properties, our clients look for creditworthy net-leased anchors with surrounding essential businesses," Staffilino said. "Point Mallard Centre and its accompanying Publix meet those criteria. We are excited to have done our part in helping this deal come to fruition."

The transaction continues JRW Realty's strategy of finding and aiding in the closing on net-leased properties backed by essential businesses. To date, JRW Realty has facilitated the closing of more than 16 million square feet of commercial space.

"Our processes have shown that we can take properties from contract to closing in as few as 28 days," Staffilino said. "When we can find the right kind of property, our clients are able and willing to move quickly in order to solidify their portfolios and help bring their investors the solid returns they are looking for."

