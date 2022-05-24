New Studies Reveal Significant Increases in Student Performance with Imagine Language & Literacy

Elementary School Students Using Imagine Language & Literacy Show Higher Scores and Proficiency Levels According to Three New Studies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of three new studies revealing that students who used Imagine Language & Literacy demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The studies took place in schools across Idaho and Florida during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

These studies show what the future of learning can look like when technology is harnessed to support educators.

"As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies show what the future of learning can look like when the power of technology is harnessed to support educators," said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention for Imagine Learning. "Students are thriving through the use of adaptive, personalized learning solutions and we're excited to see that Imagine Language & Literacy is helping to accelerate learning and ignite breakthroughs."

Florida used Imagine Language & Literacy during the 2019-20 school year. These students showed significant academic gains as measured by the WIDA ACCESS assessment. February 2019 to February 2020 and 14 percent of students scored Proficient in February 2020 , according to Florida's proficiency metrics. English language learners (ELLs) attending 34 elementary schools in a large public school district inused Imagine Language & Literacy during the 2019-20 school year. These students showed significant academic gains as measured by the WIDA ACCESS assessment. Data from the study indicated that forty percent of ELLs increased one or more proficiency levels fromtoand 14 percent of students scored Proficient in, according toproficiency metrics.

Bonneville School District in Southeastern Idaho , 213 bilingual students in Grades 1-7 using Imagine Language & Literacy scored significantly higher on the Winter 2020 WIDA ACCESS 2.0 assessment than in Winter 2019. InSchool District in, 213 bilingual students in Grades 1-7 using Imagine Language & Literacy scored significantly higher on the Winter 2020 WIDA ACCESS 2.0 assessment than in Winter 2019. Data from the study indicated that students who passed more lessons in Imagine Language & Literacy had higher scores.

Blackfoot, Idaho , Probable Reader classification (the highest literacy classification) on the Renaissance Star Early Literacy assessment more than doubled—from 21 percent in 2018 to 55 percent in 2019. Imagine Language & Literacy students also demonstrated impressive gains on the Idaho Reading Indicator, with the number of students scoring on grade level increasing significantly from 42 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2019. In the Snake River School District in findings from the study show that after one year of Imagine Language & Literacy, Grades K-1 students demonstrated significant growth on the Renaissance Star Early Literacy and the Idaho Reading Indicator assessments. Overall, the percentage of Imagine Language & Literacy students meeting theclassification (the highest literacy classification) on the Renaissance Star Early Literacy assessment more than doubled—from 21 percent in 2018 to 55 percent in 2019. Imagine Language & Literacy students also demonstrated impressive gains on the Idaho Reading Indicator, with the number of students scoring on grade level increasing significantly from 42 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2019.

Imagine Language & Literacy®—a SIIA CODiE Award winner of the "Best Foundation English Language Arts Instructional Solution" in 2021 and recently named finalist for a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Solution for English as a Second Language,"—is the only personalized learning program that accelerates both literacy skills and English language development for students in grades PreK-6. Designed to supplement core literacy instruction, Imagine Language & Literacy provides instruction and practice in all four domains of literacy—reading, writing, listening, and speaking. As students explore and practice skills, their individualized learning sequence adjusts dynamically to maximize their engagement and progress, accelerating to match a cognitive leap, or adjusting to accommodate unfinished learning. More information is available at imaginelearning.com/language-and-literacy.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

