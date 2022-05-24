Nippon Express Holdings Endorses Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

TOKYO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has recently expressed its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) (*) established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB).

The NX Group has identified climate change initiatives as one of the key issues (materialities) to be addressed in realizing its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market," and it is working to reduce CO2 emissions in its own business operations as well as creating products and services that help customers cut their CO2 emissions.

The NX Group will be utilizing the TCFD's recommendations henceforth to analyze the risks and opportunities presented by climate change to its business, evaluate their financial impacts, and disclose relevant information. The NX Group is scheduled to make the first such disclosure following endorsement of the recommendations in its integrated report to be issued this fiscal year (in June 2022).

(*) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD):

An international initiative established by the FSB in 2015 to encourage companies to disclose information on the financial impact of climate change risks and opportunities on their businesses. The TCFD recommends assessing the financial impacts of climate change risks and opportunities on management and disclosing information on "governance," "strategies," "risk management," and "indicators and targets."

The NX Group will continue practicing sustainable management from a long-term perspective to help realize a sustainable society by tackling climate change.

