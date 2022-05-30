Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Remote Model Aircraft System (SNF-143)

Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a model airplane pilot to have a real-time flight-viewing experience," said an inventor, from San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the FLY HIGH. My design would eliminate the constant spatial orientation issue typically associated with operating a model plane from the ground."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to view and operate a remote model aircraft from the ground. In doing so, it offers an in-cockpit viewing experience. As a result, it increases control and it provides added fun. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for hobbyists and other individuals who enjoy model aeronautics.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-remote-model-aircraft-system-snf-143-301556265.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.