Houston-Area Man Hit with $70 Million Wrongful Death Verdict for Fatally Shooting Neighbor

Jury: Spring man fatally shot neighbor for helping his estranged wife leave abusive marriage

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Spring man who fatally shot his neighbor in what police say was an act of revenge for helping his estranged wife leave an abusive marriage has been hit with a $70 million wrongful death verdict.

Jurors in a Harris County district court deliberated less than two hours before finding Hector Campos liable for the January 2017 shooting death of 53-year-old Ana Weed. During three days of trial, trial lawyer Bill Ogden of Houston-based Farrar & Ball presented evidence that Mr. Campos shot Ms. Weed as revenge for helping his estranged wife leave with the couple's 1-year-old child.

"The family that Ana left behind will forever be affected by what this man did, so this verdict – while important – is a small degree of justice," Mr. Ogden said. "We're now hoping the jurors in his upcoming criminal trial send him where he belongs – prison."

According to court files and police reports, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Mourning Drive during a verbal altercation between the two next-door neighbors in the front yards of the two homes. Although Mr. Campos had claimed self-defense, jurors heard evidence that Ms. Weed was not armed and was wearing a body brace from recent neck surgery and had limited mobility.

The jury's May 25 award for damages included $20 million each between Ms. Weed's surviving husband, son and mother and $10 million for her estate. The case is Scottie Weed et al. v Hector Arturo Campos, Cause No. 2017-19225 in the 269th District Court of Harris County. Mr. Campos, who is free on bail, faces a murder trial later this summer.

