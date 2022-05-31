InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure a Wig (CHK-199)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I make wigs and I wanted to create an accessory that would provide a snug and secure fit for a wig," said an inventor, from Markham, Ill., "so I invented the VEL CROWN. My design would eliminate the hassle of constantly adjusting or checking the wig and also eliminate the use of glue that will stop glue build up on the wig."

The invention provides an improved means of securing a wig in place on the head. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional wig caps. As a result, it prevents the wig from moving or shifting and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear wigs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

