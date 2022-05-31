JD Martin Selected to Rep Southwire in CO and WY

Well-established partnership creates wire and cable options for customers in two new markets

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/ President of JD Martin, is pleased to announce the firm has been selected to expand its representation of Southwire in two new markets – Colorado and Wyoming – starting June 1, 2022.

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Well-established partnership creates wire and cable options for customers in CO and WY

Baker said, "Colorado and Wyoming are growing in the commercial, industrial and residential markets. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to supporting Southwire's solid growth in the Mountain region."

JDM currently represents Southwire throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico. Electrical customers across these areas can work with JD Martin as their local resource for sales, service and support of the Southwire product portfolio.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 14 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT SOUTHWIRE:

Southwire is a leader in technology and innovation, Southwire is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and our subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, we supply assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more about Southwire click here.

Contact:

Greg Baker

CEO/President

(972) 277-5618

gbaker@jdmartin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.