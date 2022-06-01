Coralogix Closes $142M Series D Funding to Accelerate its Vision of In-Stream Data Analysis for Logs, Metrics, Tracing, and Security

New funding round underscores high demand for harmonious, scalable, and cost-effective observability

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix , a company using streaming analytics to rebuild the path to observability, today announced it has raised a $142 million Series D funding round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $238 million. New investors Advent International ("Advent") and Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park") co-led the round with participation from Revaia Ventures and existing investors Greenfield Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech, StageOne Ventures, Joule Capital Partners, and Maor Investments. In connection with the funding round, Alek Ferro of Advent and Mike Gregoire of Brighton Park have joined the Coralogix board of directors.

With proceeds from this round, Coralogix will grow its go-to-market, product, and R&D teams within the Americas, EMEA, UK, and APAC. As the company expands, they are committed to continuing to offer endless data possibilities with its one-of-a-kind 24/7 in-app support and response times under one minute. This announcement reflects the evolution of Coralogix from a best-in-class log analytics platform to a full-stack observability platform with robust capabilities for metrics, tracing, and security data, in addition to logs. With data volumes and costs growing exponentially and coverage options becoming more limited, having all data insights in a centralized platform is critical for DevOps, Engineering, and Security teams.

The company's flagship Streama© technology enables real-time insights and alerting for all observability data with no reliance on storage or indexing. In addition, the company is announcing a new distributed query engine enabling fast queries on dynamically mapped data from the customer's remote storage. This enables customers to analyze data in-stream and then query it from their own archive. The platform changes the unit economics of observability to give customers a 40-70 percent reduction in costs while simultaneously improving their performance and data insights.

"Coralogix is an established leader in the modern observability market and is differentiated by its product, mission, and vision," said Alek Ferro, Director at Advent. "We are confident that Coralogix's unique data streaming architecture and analytics pipeline will continue to transform the category through its ability to provide superior monitoring coverage, insights, and results while yielding significant cost savings. We're thrilled to partner with the Coralogix management team as they continue to build on this momentum."

"Monitoring the applications that now orchestrate much of our economy is a critical piece of the modern software world, and Coralogix's technology enables its customers to do this at a massive scale without incurring excessive costs or compromising performance or functionality," said Mike Gregoire, Partner at Brighton Park and former CEO of CA Technologies. "Coralogix's offering is incredibly powerful, and we see several opportunities to grow their functionality while preserving the highly responsive support their customers are accustomed to. We look forward to partnering with the talented team at Coralogix as they scale into the leading platform in the observability market."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of unprecedented growth for Coralogix. In the past year, the company has signed some of the most successful hypergrowth and enterprise customers in the US, Israel, India, and EMEA. The company also expanded into the security market with the launch of Snowbit, a cybersecurity venture focused on helping cloud-native companies comprehensively manage the security of their environments.

"Our approach at Coralogix is to solve the fundamental challenges of ever-growing data volumes and system complexity. Our technology breaks the unit economics of observability to provide our customers with a cost-effective way to centralize and scale across the R&D organization. With this round of funding, we will be expanding our offering into further markets as we continue our journey to provide harmonious observability," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix.

ABOUT CORALOGIX

Coralogix is the leading in-stream observability platform, using proprietary Streama© technology to provide modern engineering teams with real-time insights and trend analysis for their data with no reliance on storage or indexing. For more information, please visit https://coralogix.com/

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 390 private equity investments across 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2021, had $88 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 265 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

ABOUT BRIGHTON PARK CAPITAL

Brighton Park is a Greenwich, CT-based investment firm that specializes in software, healthcare, and technology-enabled services. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park, please visit www.bpc.com

