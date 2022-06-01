FOOT LOCKER, INC. APPOINTS NEIL BANSAL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY & TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced the appointment of Neil Bansal as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, effective today. Bansal joins Foot Locker, Inc. from Constellation Brands, where he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy, Insights & Analytics, bringing over 20 years of global experience leading end-to-end corporate strategy and development, transformation, innovation, and digital/data/analytics across consumer and retail businesses.

Bansal will report directly to Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and oversee Foot Locker, Inc.'s global transformation strategy, driving organizational outcomes with a relentless focus on the customer, growth, and innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Neil as Foot Locker, Inc.'s first Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer," said Johnson. "Neil has an exceptional track record of successfully accelerating revenue growth, and profitability by focusing on strategy, innovation, corporate development, and digital transformation."

"Neil's fresh perspective and deep experience will further accelerate our consumer-led strategies as we continue to expand our customer base and delight them with a broader and richer product offering and diversify our business across brands, categories, and channels. He's a tremendous addition to our dynamic and diverse leadership team with keen insight and a growth mindset that complements our already high-performing operation."

Bansal said, "I am thrilled to join Foot Locker, Inc., and I look forward to working closely with Dick and the executive leadership team to help shape the Company's future and fuel the next wave of growth and innovation. Together, we are committed to driving and evolving the business against a dynamic backdrop as we continue to meet our customers' demand for choice."

Prior to his role at Constellation Brands, Neil held roles at leading companies including McKinsey & Company, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in Economics from Brown University.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

