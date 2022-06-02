CME Group Reports May 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

Highest-ever May ADV

18% increase in ADV year-over-year

49% growth in Equity Index ADV, driven by record Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures volume

Record SOFR options ADV and OI, and record SOFR futures OI

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its May 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 18% to 24.3 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

May 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional May 2022 product highlights compared to May 2021 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 14%

Equity Index ADV increased 49%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%

Options ADV increased 17%

Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 26,011 contracts and record Ether futures ADV of 6,484 contracts

Micro Products ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 17% to 6.8 million contracts, including 33% growth in Latin America , 30% in APAC and 13% in EMEA

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 35% to $271B , U.S. Treasury increased 25% to $131B and European Repo ADNV increased 8% to €344B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 3% to $64.5B

