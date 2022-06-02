SnapAttack and Mandiant Partner to Integrate Intelligence, Adversary Emulation and Threat Detection Offerings to Protect Global Organizations Against Cyber Threats

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapAttack, the novel continuous purple team and threat hunting platform, and Mandiant today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Mandiant's adversary intelligence along with SnapAttack's adversary emulation and no-code threat detection capabilities. Through the uniquely integrated product experience, joint customers are able to drive modernization and actionable data in their security operations.

"The proliferation and scale of cyber threats worldwide has never been higher," said Marshall Heilman Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant. "To win the fight against cybercrime, leading security companies must work together to bring impactful protection to organizations. Partnerships with innovators like SnapAttack help to accelerate our efforts and highlights Mandiant's relentless commitment to protecting organizations of all shapes and sizes against cyber threats."

The SnapAttack and Mandiant strategic partnership enables joint customers to leverage Mandiant Advantage Security Validation and threat intelligence to create and validate high quality detections and analytics quickly and effectively. Further, the integration of offerings enables SnapAttack to deliver Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence to new and existing customers.

"SnapAttack's collaborative approach to purple teaming enables any security team to operationalize threat intelligence and proactively enhance coverage and confidence in their defenses regardless of maturity," said Peter Prizio, Chief Executive Officer, SnapAttack. Establishing a strategic partnership with Mandiant will deliver immediate value to our customers by combining SnapAttack with best-in-class threat intelligence and security validation, adding both prioritization and velocity to security operations."

SnapAttack's technical integration with Mandiant Advantage SaaS offerings opens the door for future joint business development activities with existing and new customers. Together, Mandiant and SnapAttack are able to address a broader market of customers seeking actionable intelligence and security operations regardless of cyber maturity levels.

To learn more about this technical and go-to-market partnership, visit Mandiant at RSA Conference on June 6-9, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth N5955, for interactive demonstrations. Mandiant and SnapAttack will also deliver joint presentations at mWISE™ Conference, taking place in Washington, D.C. and virtually October 18-20, 2022.

Resources on today's announcement:

Better Together – SnapAttack & Mandiant Powering the Continuous Purple Team: https://blog.snapattack.com/better-together-snapattack-mandiant-powering-the-continuous-purple-team-107baffcf845

Video demo of the Mandiant Security Validation integration: https://www.snapattack.com/msv-integration

About SnapAttack

SnapAttack (www.snapattack.com) is an emergent threat-informed security operations company with novel solutions that enable threat hunting and detection through collaboration around threat intelligence, attack emulation, and behavioral analytics. This approach yields security operations teams efficiency that scales, and improves coverage and confidence in defensive posture through integration and collaboration between offensive teams and defenders. SnapAttack's seasoned experts deliver forward-leaning threat hunting, detection-as-code, and continuous purple teaming in a single vendor-agnostic solution recently awarded patent US 11,316,875 B2 (April 26, 2022). SnapAttack was incubated in Booz Allen's Dark Labs and is rooted in years of real experience in both nation-state and commercial cyber operations and tradecraft. In 2021, SnapAttack was established as an independent company focused on rapidly evolving its platform capabilities.

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant's approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

