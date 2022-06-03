Barchart Releases New Survey: The Future of Agriculture

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading data and technology partner trusted by over 600 agribusinesses representing over 4,000 grain facilities, has released the results of a new collegiate survey: The Future of Agriculture . This 22-page comprehensive report compiled by surveying agriculture focused students from 18 universities across the country helps agribusinesses in the commodity industry better understand where the future of ag is headed from the perspective of forthcoming professionals and leaders.

"Our latest survey outlines how college students who are studying various ag programs across the country view the future of the agriculture industry," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Through the responses we received, we were able to uncover a significant amount of information which can be used by agribusinesses to guide them in better understanding how the current university generation perceives the current and upcoming landscape of ag."

The report outlines multiple conclusions, including: which tools are most essential to benefitting tomorrow's producers; where the most opportunity for technology disruption lies; how conservation impacts decisions for the upcoming generation; and, how technology and data will influence the industry's future.

"We would like to thank all of the college students who participated in this survey, and we hope our readers find the information and insights to be useful," added Haraburda.

To download the complete survey, please click here .

Barchart provides the most comprehensive suite of digital tools for agribusinesses to make better decisions, improve workflows and support growth. To learn more about these solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

Contact:

Colleen Sheeren

Barchart

Head of Marketing

312.283.2375

colleen.sheeren@barchart.com

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barchart