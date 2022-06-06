BenefitMall Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2022 American Business Awards®

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, was named a winner of a People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® .

BenefitMall (PRNewsFoto/BenefitMall) (PRNewswire)

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 46,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

BenefitMall was awarded the People's Choice Stevie® for Marketplace, powered by Ease , which offers brokers a completely digital solution that is paperless, secure, and cohesive across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals. Marketplace enables brokers to offer a General Agency experience that differentiates them from their competition.

"We are honored to be recognized by our industry peers and clients through public voting," said Laura Clenney, Vice President of Marketing Services for BenefitMall. "Our broker network and their clients are our number one priority. We take pride in providing the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients"

Marketplace offers a more efficient selling experience, an easier renewal process, and increased sales on new lines of coverage through a completely digital agency/employer/employee experience. By providing full-service support that includes pre-sale quoting, point-of-sale enrollment, and post-sale census management support, Marketplace can deliver faster, best-in-class processing and turnaround times due to digital automation and complete enrollment data.

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 20th ABAs, will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Monday, June 13 in New York City.

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About BenefitMall



Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

BenefitMall is owned by Management and The Carlyle Group. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

