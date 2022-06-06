GEIS DEVELOPMENT BREAKS GROUND ON SEVEN (7) NEW RESIDENTIAL & INDUSTRIAL/FLEX FACILITIES OFF OF ALICO ROAD BUSINESS CORRIDOR

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1967, GEIS Companies began as a modest building firm that has grown into a full-service Design / Build company with six separate vertical businesses: building and construction; in-house architecture and engineering; property acquisition and development; property management and relocation services; interior design and procurement as well as hospitality.

Legacy (PRNewswire)

Over the last 55 years, the family-owned corporation oversees 584 talented employees working in offices located in Ohio, Florida, New Jersey and California. Licensed in over Forty (40) states and having developed more than approximately 20,000 acres of land across all asset classes, Geis Companies has been working diligently to expand their footprint in the SW Florida market with seven large CRE projects underway within the Alico Business Corridor.

Legacy 500K (Oriole Rd.)

This new 500,000 SF Spec Distribution Center/Warehouse complex in Fort Myers, Florida is designed for users who have needs for 32' clear ESFR sprinkler protected high cube storage. The complex will be comprised of 2 identical buildings of 250,000sqft each designed to accommodate tenants ranging in sizes from as small as 37,000sqft up to single tenant occupancy of the entire 250,000sqft. The flex-buildings have electrical services that can accommodate a tenant's requirements for any amount of Interior offices associated with warehousing and/or a light manufacturing operation. The facility utilities are designed to allow for individual tenant metering. Geis can provide full design services for tenant build-out upon request.

The Centro Apartments

The Centro, an exciting amenity-rich new apartment community located in Fort Myers, Florida with easy access to I-75 at the Alico road interchange. The property features 264 upscale studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments complete with private balconies. Additional luxurious amenities include quartz counter-tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an in-suite washer and dryer. The Centro was designed with future residents in mind. Residents can indulge in property amenities like a clubhouse, event center, theater, State-of-The-Art two story Fitness Center, in-door & outdoor yoga studio community/conference & business rooms, salon for both men & women, and a courtyard complete with a pavilion, outdoor kitchen, large pool, firepit, walking path, Koi pond, community fresh garden, putting green, shuffleboard, volleyball lawn chess & Jena, bocce ball, outdoor pool tables & ping pong tables.

Meridian Business Park

Meridian Business Park, located near Southwest Florida International Airport, is being built on 5.36 acres in Fort Myers, Florida. The complex will consist of 4 separate buildings, 21' clear, each one fully sprinklered to accommodate moderate hazard storage. The 75,000 sf, 60,000 sf and two 35,000 sf shell buildings will be completed in March 2023 and Geis is available to design the tenant fit-out to a new tenant's specifications.

CONTACT: info@geisco.net

Legacy (PRNewswire)

Meridian (PRNewswire)

The Centro (PRNewswire)

The Centro (PRNewswire)

Geis Companies Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geis Companies