InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Emergency Beacon (CTK-2684)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved emergency beacon that can be used to signal for help in remote areas," said an inventor, from Carter Lake, Iowa, "so I invented the LIFE LOCATE. My design could greatly increase the chances of search and rescue crews being able to locate the person in distress."

The invention provides an improved personal emergency distress signal device for various situations. In doing so, it helps to gain the attention of air, sea or land rescue teams and passers-by. As a result, it increases visibility, location and it enhances safety. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to deploy so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, boaters, pilots, skiers, hikers, snow mobilers, climbers etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2684, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

