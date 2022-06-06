New Pringles® Wavy Chipotle Ranch delivers the perfect blend of spicy and cool, available only at Walgreens

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavor masters at Pringles® are satisfying the nation's latest craving — spicy and sweet combinations — this time heating up its fan-favorite, Pringles® Ranch.

PRINGLES® TAPS INTO THE NATION’S LATEST FLAVOR CRAZE: SPICY AND SWEET COMBINATIONS (PRNewswire)

Introducing new, limited-time Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch, the perfect pairing of smoky chipotle heat and creamy, zesty ranch packed into one crunchy crisp. Each bite boasts a thick, wavy texture to deliver a craveable, extra bold crunch. Whether snackers are craving the spicy and simultaneously sweet taste of Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch while road tripping, backyard barbequing or pool lounging, these new crisps pack the flavor for any summer outing.

"We're always listening to what our fans crave and pride ourselves on delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations in a single crisp," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "These new crisps boast the perfect balance of spicy and sweet with flavor first and heat second, all while providing Pringles Ranch devotees and snackers alike with a new way to experience this classic bite."

Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch will be available for a limited time only at Walgreens stores nationwide beginning in late May, while supplies last. For more information, follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

