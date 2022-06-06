Unisys Announces Winners of the 13th Annual Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) Contest

Formerly known as Cloud 20/20™, Unisys' annual flagship event in India connects industry and academia, fostering new technology and ideas

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) has announced the winners of the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), the company's annual flagship technical project competition for engineering students in India. This year's contest received more than 200 project submissions from nearly 200 colleges and universities across the country.

The winning submissions were:

First Place: Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College

Second Place: Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering

Third Place: Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology

From the more than 200 project submissions, Unisys subject matter experts selected and mentored 89 student teams through the UIP. Six of those teams were invited to present their projects — focused on topics including blockchain, IoT, 5G and cloud — for the final round of evaluations at India's recent Tech Confluence virtual event, where a panel of judges identified the winners based on feasibility, viability, originality, sustainability and technical approach. The top three teams were awarded cash prizes ranging from INR 1.00 lakhs to INR 2.00 lakhs, totaling about $5,500 USD.

"We received a record number of registrations this year with more than 6,000 student participants from across the country. This indicates students and career starters in India are thinking creatively to succeed in today's competitive job market," said Sumed Marwaha, managing director for Unisys in India. "Our aim is to bring together the country's top technical talent, hone their knowledge with practical experience and provide them with a head start as they enter the professional world so they are truly industry-ready."

"It is an honor to recognize students who will be the changemakers of tomorrow," said Dwayne Allen, chief technology officer and senior vice president, Solution Innovation and Architecture at Unisys, who addressed students at the event. "Innovation is at the core of our business and we're building a pipeline of talent by encouraging experiential learning, innovation and collaboration through this program."

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009 and formerly known as Cloud 20/20™, UIP is Unisys' annual flagship technical project competition for engineering students across India. The program enables research, pre-final, final-year and post-graduate students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems. The program brings in industry perspectives via interactive sessions and provides learning and networking opportunities to participants.

Click here for more information on the Unisys Innovation Program.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

