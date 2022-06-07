All-New 2023 HR-V Boasts Sportier Design, More Responsive Powertrain, Upscale Cabin and Desirable Tech Features

With aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 HR-V appeals to young, active buyers with a stylish, sporty exterior and roomy, feature-rich interior

TORRANCE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stylish and sporty with a roomy, feature-rich interior, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V gains aspirational qualities beyond its segment. A larger, more responsive engine, an all-new platform with a smooth-riding independent rear suspension, and a clean, high-tech interior with standard digital instrumentation display and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, take HR-V to a new level. The new HR-V will begin arriving at dealerships in early June.

The new second-generation HR-V was designed and engineered without compromise. Longer and wider, it's more comfortable yet also sportier and more fun-to-drive than its predecessor, while featuring more rear seat legroom and one of the largest cargo areas in its class. For a smoother ride, HR-V's wheelbase has been extended and its tracks are significantly wider, creating an athletic stance and improving stability. Class-leading safety features include standard Honda Sensing®, next-gen front airbags, as well as standard side-impact and front occupant knee airbags.

"The new Honda HR-V is just the right size for young, active buyers looking for a sporty driving experience, and plenty of space and utility for an adventurous weekend escape," said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Automobile Sales of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "This new HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda, and we look to grow its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers."

Key HR-V Features:

Clean, sporty and upscale exterior and interior styling

Standard 7-inch digital instrumentation includes the tachometer, digital speedometer and multi-information display (separate analog speedometer included)

Standard 7-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay ® & Android Auto ™ integration

Available HD 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay ® & Android Auto ™ integration (EX-L)

Based on the new Honda global architecture, like the new 11 th -generation Civic

New fully independent rear suspension

Larger, more responsive 2.0-liter engine

Available Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control ™

New Hill Descent Control feature standard across the lineup

Standard Honda Sensing ® system with new front wide-view camera, new Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Standard front occupant knee and rear passenger side-impact airbags

2023 HR-V Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings – City/Hwy/Comb.1 Trim MSRP MSRP Plus $1,245 Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating City/Hwy/Comb LX (FWD) $23,650 $24,895 26 / 32 / 28 LX (AWD) $25,150 $26,395 25 / 30 / 27 Sport (FWD) $25,650 $26,895 26 / 32 / 28 Sport (AWD) $27,150 $28,395 25 / 30 / 27 EX-L (FWD) $27,450 $28,695 26 / 32 / 28 EX-L (AWD) $28,950 $30,195 25 / 30 / 27 1 Based on 2023 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors

Expressive Exterior Styling

HR-V's all-new design features a low horizontal beltline that begins with the extended hood and continues over the swell of the rear fenders, adding stature to HR-V's sleek flowing forms. Wide-set LED headlights and taillights highlight HR-V's increased width (2.6 inches wider) and broad-shouldered stance. Overall length has grown by 9.4 inches.

In front, an expressive grille is flanked by air curtain inlets that route air through the bumper and around the front wheels, improving aerodynamic efficiency. For a cleaner upscale look, laser-brazing technology eliminates the need for unsightly roof moldings and HR-V's windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

In the rear, the sculpted hatch and standard tailgate spoiler highlight HR-V's sporty proportions, and the outer edge of the taillights have been shaped to improve aerodynamics.

Each HR-V grade features distinct design details. HR-V LX is highlighted by a matte-finish on its honeycomb-style grille, and the lower section of its front and rear bumpers. Large 17-inch alloy silver-painted wheels are standard.

HR-V Sport gets an even more aggressive horizontal-themed grille mesh, a gloss-black rear spoiler, and a chrome exhaust finisher. The lower portion of the rear bumper is painted gunmetal metallic, and the HR-V Sport's exclusive 18-inch split 5-spoke wheels are finished in gloss Berlina Black.

For a distinctly upscale character, the HR-V EX-L features a unique gloss-black version of the honeycomb grille, gloss black door pillars, and gloss black trim on the front and rear bumpers. EX-L also rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, painted Shark Gray with an exclusive machined finish.

HR-V will be available in seven different colors, including two all-new colors exclusive to HR-V: Nordic Forest Pearl and Urban Gray Pearl.

Simple, Sporty and Spacious Interior

HR-V's clean and sporty interior is a fresh take on Honda's new "simplicity and something" design direction introduced with the 2022 Civic. Outward visibility is improved thanks to HR-V's low cowl, expansive greenhouse and outside mirrors that have been positioned away from the windshield pillars.

Further improving visibility is the top of the HR-V's wide instrument panel, which has been designed with minimum cutlines to reduce windshield reflections and visual distractions. A striking metal honeycomb mesh accent stretches from door to door across the dash. It serves both form and function, creating a dramatic visual dividing line between the audio, information displays and the climate controls, while the intricate flow-through design conceals the air vents that might otherwise mar the uncluttered and harmonious look of the dash.

Premium materials are used throughout the interior, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls, including the click and heft of knobs, stalks and switches. HR-V's center console is uniquely curved and richly upholstered with French stitching. A clever pass-through complete with USB charging ports is ideal storage for small items, such as a smartphone.

All-new Body Stabilizing Seats firmly hold the body, reducing fatigue and enhancing comfort on long drives. The rear seat area is wider to better accommodate three-passengers. It also features thoughtful touches, such as a rear tray for placing a smartphone.

HR-V's standard cargo area (behind rear seat) has been enlarged to 24.4 cu.-ft. (all trims), and its low lift-over height of just over 27 inches makes loading large or heavy items easy. The standard 60/40 split rear seatbacks fold easily to a flat floor, expanding the space to 55.1 cu.-ft. The lower door panels and side panels of the cargo area have been designed with an attractive wavy pattern that better hides scratches and scuffs.

Driver-Focused Technology

Technology has been smartly integrated into the HR-V cabin. For the first time, HR-V features a digital instrument display, while gaining notably larger standard and available color touchscreens featuring standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

All HR-V grades are equipped with a 7-inch color LCD instrument display. An all-digital speedometer and tachometer are on the left side of the instrument panel, while a physical speedometer dial occupies the right side. The 7-inch multi-information display also features user-selectable functions such as Honda Sensing® settings, vehicle information and more.

A new 7-inch color touchscreen is standard on LX and Sport models. It features physical knobs for audio system volume and station tuning, buttons along the bottom for switching modes, and a simplified menu structure.

HR-V EX-L comes with a large 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, plus a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad and an upgraded audio system with eight speakers for crisp, clear sound quality. The new touchscreen features a physical volume knob, large, easy-to-recognize icons, and a simplified navigation structure with fewer embedded menus. On the left are hard buttons for Home and Back functions. Other mode selections are at the bottom of the touchscreen, with a 0.8-inch finger rest making it easier to use the touchscreen by providing a stable surface to rest your hand.

Fun-to-Drive

For a sportier driving experience, the new HR-V features a significantly stronger structure, a new independent rear suspension and a larger, more responsive engine.

Based on the new Honda global architecture, like the new 11th-generation Civic, HR-V's new architecture supports improvements in ride, handling and overall refinement. A new fully independent suspension features MacPherson struts in front and a new multilink arrangement in the rear, engineered with low-friction components to improve ride quality, while delivering improved response and a sporty driving feel.

HR-V's wheelbase has been extended to 104.5 inches (+1.7 inches) for a smoother ride and significantly wider tracks (+2.0 inches in the front and +2.5 inches in the rear) increase stability on the road.

Similar to the critically acclaimed steering found on the 11th-generation Civic, the HR-V features a honed steering column and special tuning to the electronics for improved straight-line stability and excellent feel. New larger brakes increase stopping power, while a low-drag caliper design aids fuel efficiency.

Powering every 2023 HR-V is a larger 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 158-horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 138 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 4,200 rpm). Compared to the 1.8-liter 4-cylinder in the first-generation HR-V, the new engine is more powerful (+17 hp and +11 lb.-ft. of torque), while delivering improved drivability, refinement, and lower emissions.

The standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) has been reengineered for improved power delivery, refinement and engine sound. This new transmission also features a more naturally responsive feel thanks to improved G-Design programming and the addition of Honda's "Step-Shift" programming, which simulates gear changes when accelerating at full throttle.

For better traction management in slick snowy conditions, HR-V's available Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control™ has been re-tuned to send more engine torque to the rear wheels when things get slippery.

Increasing HR-V's capability and debuting for the first time in a Honda SUV is Hill Descent Control for more control on steep, slippery declines. With the press of a button on the center console, drivers can select a speed between 2 and 12 mph using the brake or gas pedal. Once the pedal is released, HR-V will maintain that set speed, allowing the driver to concentrate on steering for as long as the Hill Descent Control is active.

HR-V drivers can customize the driving experience for different conditions using the drive mode switch on the center console. HR-V features three driving modes, Normal, Eco, and a new Snow mode that alters the drive ratios and throttle mapping to maximize available traction and performance in slick snowy conditions. Eco mode reduces throttle and transmission sensitivity, as well as air conditioning output to help preserve fuel efficiency.

Small Crossover Safety Performance Leadership

The second-generation HR-V is a leader in crossover safety performance thanks to advanced active and passive safety technology that is standard equipment. HR-V features the latest version of Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) architecture, specifically designed to meet present and anticipated future collision standards, while minimizing additional weight. This is achieved with the extensive use of lightweight materials, such as aluminum and various grades of high-strength steel, as well as an expanded application of structural adhesives.

Honda's latest driver and passenger front airbag technology is now applied to HR-V, designed to cradle the head and offer enhanced protection. For the first time, HR-V features standard front occupant knee and rear-passenger side impact airbags.

HR-V features the new single-camera Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive systems first introduced on the 11th-generation Civic. The new system features a 100-degree field of view which is twice as wide as the camera-and-radar setup of the previous system. It can detect feature points of a target and recognize attributes of objects such as a vehicles or pedestrians, as well as white lines, road boundaries such as curbs, other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and road signs.

New for HR-V are Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), as well as more natural responses for existing features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS).

Additional driver assistive technologies include blind spot information (BSI) for the first time on HR-V. EX-L grades feature four sonar sensors on the front and rear bumpers, which enable Low-Speed Braking Control and front and rear false-start prevention, reducing the likelihood of low-speed collisions.

HR-V now features a Driver Attention Monitor, which issues a warning on the dash if it senses the driver is becoming inattentive. A standard Rear Seat Reminder notifies drivers when exiting the car to check the rear seating area for children, pets or other precious cargo.

2023 HR-V Key Specifications and Features

ENGINEERING LX Sport EX-L Engine Type 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC® In-Line 4-Cylinder Displacement 1,996 cc Horsepower (SAE net)1 158 @ 6,500 rpm Torque (SAE net)2 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200 rpm Redline 6,800 rpm 3-Mode Drive System (ECON/Normal/Sport/) • Continuously Variable Transmission • Ratio Range 2.526~0.408 Reverse 2.706~1.552 Final Drive 3.941 MacPherson Strut Front Suspension plus Multi-Link Rear Suspension • Wheels 17-in. Shark Gray Alloys 18-in. Berlina Black alloys 17-in. Shark Gray alloys with machined finish Tires (all-season) 215/60R17 225/55R18 215/60R17 EXTERIOR MEASUREMENTS LX Sport EX-L Wheelbase 104.5 Length 179.8 Height 63.4 63.8 63.4 Width 72.4 KEY FEATURES LX Sport EX-L Honda Sensing® • Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) Body Structure • 10 Airbags, Including Next-Generation Driver and Front Passenger Front Airbags • Blind Spot Information System (BSI) - • • Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration • • Wireless 7-Inch Color Touchscreen with Volume and Tuning Knobs • • - 9-Inch HD Color Touchscreen with Volume Knob, Customizable Feature Settings and Smart Shortcuts - - • Driver Information Interface Screen 7.0 in

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

