INEO Announces Strategic Advertisement Partnership with Western Media Group

SURREY, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Western Media Group ("Western Media") to market INEO's digital-out-of-home advertising inventory to brands and advertisers. Based in Vancouver BC, Western Media has been successfully selling digital and traditional advertising on a national level for 14 years and has developed an internationally respected programmatic advertising trading desk.

"Our new partnership with Western Media will provide a large boost to our ad sales efforts," commented Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Western Media has already sold placements on the INEO Media Network to well respected national and regional brands, with several starting to run this month. With Western Media and our internal ad sales team working side by side, this will be a strong catalyst for the growth of INEO's advertising revenue."

"Western Media is a dynamic organization and has always been on the cutting edge of programmatic ad placement, which is now revolutionizing the Out-of-Home advertising industry," said Frank Halbach, Managing Director of Media Sales at INEO. "The INEO Media Network will benefit from Western Media's long-standing relationships with advertising agencies and media buyers across North America who can fill our digital screens with targeted advertising content."

David St. Laurent, CEO of Western Media commented, "We find this new partnership with INEO very exciting and believe from initial conversations with our advertising partners that there is a lot of interest in INEO's network. We are looking forward to working with INEO and placing advertising on INEO's growing Retail Media Network of in-store digital signage. INEO's patented technology delivers a unique ability to target consumers as they enter retail stores which advertisers find very alluring. We will help INEO showcase this advantage to the benefit of advertisers and work together to ensure success."

INEO's Retail Media Network reaches over 2.4 million motivated shoppers each month with highly visible digital display screens at the entrance of retail stores. INEO's intelligent demographic and analytics data enables unprecedented visibility and targeting for location-based advertising by brands and advertisers.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

About Western Media Group

Western Media Group is a leading Canadian provider of truly independent cross-media solutions. Spanning television, digital, programmatic, radio and out-of-home media, Western Media Group provides agencies and advertisers with access to a broad inventory of on-demand media properties. Please visit us at www.westernmediagroup.ca or on Twitter at @westernmedia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This news release uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

