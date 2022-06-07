Mohr Capital Inks 827K SF Lease at Mohr Logistics Park

Distribution Center Leased by a Leading Supply Chain Provider

WHITELAND, Ind., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has leased 827,180 square feet within Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland, Indiana, to an undisclosed leading supply chain provider headquartered on the East Coast. The firm will use the facility for distribution for a national client.

Mohr Capital has leased 827,180 square feet within Mohr Logistics Park to a leading supply chain provider.

The supply chain provider signed a long-term lease to occupy 827,180 square feet within Mohr Logistics Park at 5559 North Graham Rd. and anticipates expanding its space within Mohr Logistics Park for future 3PL requirements as they become available. The tenant was represented by Ken Zirk with CBRE. Mohr was represented by its exclusive agent, Mark Writt with CBRE.

"Mohr Logistics Park provides an excellent Class A industrial space for tenants like this one," said Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer at Mohr Capital. "This is a great location for this company because of the top-notch bulk industrial space with an excellent labor market. Mohr will develop the Park in several phases with the construction of additional speculative facilities."

The supply chain provider will join Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, which occupies 996,930 square feet, at the Park. At build-out, the industrial park will feature approximately 7 million square feet of Class A bulk industrial space.

The 475-acre Mohr Logistics Park has room for future developments of 10- to 80-acre parcels all zoned industrial. The Park is serviced by city utilities with tax abatements available. The park is located just five miles south of I-465 off I-65 at the Whiteland Road exit, 25 miles from the Indianapolis International FedEx Hub, 102 miles from the Louisville UPS Hub, and just 19 miles from I-70.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial, hotel and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.mohrcap.com or follow Mohr Capital on LinkedIn.

