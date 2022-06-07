PDX Rafting Announces Full Day Rafting Adventure

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwesterners know the best way to cool off in the summer is in one of our many rivers.

Cool off with PDX Rafting (PRNewswire)

Scott Cascella, owner of the Portland Rafting Company agrees. Operating on the White Salmon River on the Washington side of the stunning Columbia Gorge, PDX Raft, as it's affectionately known to guests, is offering a new way to cool off this summer - the Full Day Rafting Adventure. The full day trip includes a local lunch option, and is a great way to spend a day of family fun in the Gorge.

"We're so excited to introduce people to the Lower White Salmon Gorge," said Cascella. "It feels like you're a million miles from civilization, but you can grab dinner 10 minutes away."

This full day option complements PDX Raft's half day option, the Splashes and Smiles trip. All of the company's trips are suitable for ages 8 and up and are accessible for those with or without swimming experience. Cascella says that the White Salmon River is considered a class 3+ river, and is suitable for those who have never been rafting, while still being exciting for those seeking a thrill.

"Our guides know how to tailor the experience to make it enjoyable for all participants," said Cascella. "We've taken ages 8 to 85, and everyone walks away happy."

For more information visit the Portland Rafting Company website at www.pdxraft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portland Rafting Company