Zipline Logistics Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering CPG Brands

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipline Logistics is celebrating 15 years of bringing world-class service and retail logistics solutions to the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) community.

(PRNewsfoto/Zipline Logistics)
(PRNewsfoto/Zipline Logistics)(PRNewswire)

"We didn't start this business 15 years ago to just move freight," said Zipline Logistics President and Co-Founder, Andrew Lynch, "We started it to solve problems. To deliver value in a marketplace that is absolutely starved for it."

Lynch, along with John Rodeheffer, COO and Walter Lynch, CEO, founded Zipline on a mission to improve the lives of transportation professionals. Previous experience led the founders to build their business model upon positive customer relationships and employee morale: they knew there had to be a better way.

Over the last 15 years, Zipline has built a network of 38,000+ retail-specialized carriers and a world-class team of retail transportation experts in North and South America. Arguably the most impressive innovation of Zipline's has been its state-of-the-art shipper intelligence tool, KanoPI.

This platform began as a simple, lightweight alternative to a full-blown transportation management system. It has since evolved into a freight analysis tool that can analyze logistics performance data and uncover actionable insights for improved supply chain performance and cost-saving opportunities.

With so many of our long-term and recently onboarded clients raving about KanoPI's best-in-class visibility and analytics, it can be easy to lose sight of the world-class service and expert guidance our people and processes bring to the table.

With a focus on retail-specialization and a "people first" mentality, Zipline has been consistently recognized over the years as a rapidly growing, reliable 3PL by prestigious organizations including Inc. 5000, Business First, Food Logistics Magazine, and Transport Topics.

"There's a reason why we double revenue every three years and triple every five, with only five people working in Business Development," said A. Lynch, "Retention through world-class service."

Throughout 11 consecutive years of award-winning growth, they have also maintained a customer satisfaction score ranking five times the industry average.

Zipline plans to celebrate its Crystal Anniversary with an employee cocktail party in mid-June. They are pulling out all the stops including a catered dinner, open bar, live DJ, photo booth, and yard games.

The celebration is very "on brand" for Zipline, as the company continually goes above and beyond to create a positive, rewarding, and exciting working dynamic for employees. These efforts include (but are not limited to) an in-office bar, frequent prize wheel spins, weekly surveys polling employee morale, a rotation of food trucks, in-office massages, and fully paid gym memberships.

"Our account teams and technology are always evolving and improving in-house," said A. Lynch, "In just our first 15 years, Zipline has developed best-in-class people, processes, and technology to deliver unmatched value to retail logistics teams. In the next 15, we will see continued disciplined growth through the same long-term retention that has led us to where we are today."

For more information about Zipline Logistics, visit www.ziplinelogistics.com or call 888-GOZIPLINE.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zipline-logistics-celebrates-15-years-of-empowering-cpg-brands-301563071.html

SOURCE Zipline Logistics

