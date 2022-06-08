CATUPIRY® wants to expand participation in the U.S. territory and participates in the Summer Fancy Food Show 2022

Acting in international fairs is one of the brand's strategies to further leverage participation in the foreign market and win more customers

CATUPIRY®, a Brazilian food company known for producing the first Soft Dairy Cream (REQUEIJÃO) in Brazil, participates in the Summer Fancy Food Show 2022, in partnership with APEX, between June 12 and 14, in New York, in the United States of America. Considered the largest exclusive event in the food and beverage segment of the country, CATUPIRY® aims to prospect new customers through food service and retail channels to expand their participation in the U.S. and other countries.

"Expectations with the fair are promising, as commodity prices and exchange rates tend to stabilize," says Carla Santos, responsible person of export area. In this sense, APEX is a great ally of CATUPIRY® to advance in American soils, as it contributes to the brand participating in commercial promotions and actions to promote exports and value Brazilian products and services abroad.

Currently, it is possible to find in this country the refrigerated products of CATUPIRY®, such as the Catupiry® Original in round mold packaging - recipe of the first Soft Dairy Cream (REQUEIJÃO) of Brazil with more than a century - culinary line, in sachet packaging with threaded lid spout in the Original Catupiry® versions and flavored; cups line: traditional, light and flavored, in addition to the stuffed and frozen cheese bread, for the retail channel. In addition to the professional line, in tubes and buckets, for the food service channel. The CATUPIRY® booth will be located in the Brazil Pavilion, together with APEX, at number 1816.

About CATUPIRY®

110 years ago, in Minas Gerais, Italian immigrants Mário and Rosa Silvestrini produced Brazil's first Soft Dairy Cream (REQUEIJÃO). From a family recipe, the couple made born CATUPIRY®, a dream that came true in November 1911 in the hydromineral resort of Lambari. 100% national company, the name means "excellent" in Tupi-Guarani. The quality of raw materials and the rigor of industrial processes have made CATUPIRY® an icon in quality and excellence, ensuring products of a high standard, always tasty, and ready to leave the moments even more delicious. Currently, the brand has more than 70 products in the portfolio, with varieties of soft and spread dairy cream, including cream cheese, snacks, cheese bread, handmade pizzas, and others. It is worth saying that CATUPIRY® has crossed borders and already sells several items from product lines to the U.S. and recently started exporting to some South American countries.

