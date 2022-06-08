Hamilton Lane to Participate at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on June 15

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives, will be participating at the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 15 at 1:00 PM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders page or by clicking here.

For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast of the event, a replay will be available on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders page shortly after the presentation for a period of one year.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $901 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $106 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $795 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

