HAP adds industry leaders to its board of directors

DETROIT, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has added two executives to its board of directors. These industry leaders were chosen for their unique skills and backgrounds that will contribute to HAP's continued growth as a consumer-centric health plan.

Pictured is Joni M.T. Davis. (PRNewswire)

HAP is governed by a volunteer board of directors that includes executives from the fields of health care, automotive/ manufacturing, financial services, education, professional services, consumer services and community planning. HAP's diverse board includes national and regional business leaders, ensuring that the organization has a strong line of sight into regional and national health care trends and issues.

HAP's new board members are:

Joni M.T. Davis, a second-generation owner-operator of four McDonald's restaurants in the metro Detroit area. She is also general counsel and managing partner of Jamjomar, Inc., the managing company for 30 McDonald's locations in southeast Michigan and Louisiana. Her extensive legal experience includes serving as senior attorney and diversity director at Detroit law firm Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone, PLC. She holds a law degree from Emory University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. She is licensed to practice law in Michigan and California.

Meerah Rajavel, chief information officer, Palo Alto Networks, responsible for the organization's global information technology functions. She has a deep understanding of the IT challenges faced by industries and organizations of all sizes, having also served as CIO at Citrix and in leadership roles at McAfee, Forcepoint, Cisco and Infosys. Rajavel holds a master's degree in business administration from the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Engineering from the Thiagarajar College of Engineering at Anna University in Chennai, India.

In addition, two non-director committee members were added. Margaret Kennedy, a director in PwC's private audit practice, has been named to the HAP Finance Committee. And Cheryl Thompson Marsh, an executive management consultant and statewide representative for Oral Health Progress and Equity Network (OPEN), has been added to the Clinical and Service Quality Committee. Both bring extensive experience in their respective fields to these roles.

"HAP is committed to providing an exceptional consumer experience," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO of HAP. "This includes enhancing our digital delivery capabilities as well as addressing the critical issues of health inequities, social disparities and rising health care costs, which disproportionately impact certain populations. We're thrilled that these new additions to our board and its committees bring expertise that will support and enhance our efforts as we continue to look for innovative ways to serve HAP members."

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers, and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Pictured is Meerah Rajavel. (PRNewswire)

Health Alliance Plan Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan