Susana Suarez Gonzalez joins Amcor as Chief Human Resources Officer

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced today the appointment of Susana Suarez Gonzalez as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective June 13, 2022. She will be responsible for leading Amcor's global human resources function, with a strong focus on continuing to invest in talent and organizational development as levers for delivering strategy and growth. Suarez Gonzalez will report to Ron Delia, Amcor's Chief Executive Officer.

Suarez Gonzalez brings more than 31 years of human resources experience, driving talent and growth in business-to-business organizations. Her most recent role was as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Officer at International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), a NYSE-listed company with more than 24,000 employees and 150 manufacturing sites globally. During Suarez Gonzalez's tenure, she helped shape IFF's human capital strategy while the company emphasized growth through industry-leading R&D and innovation capabilities and successfully completed two multibillion-dollar transformational acquisitions.

Prior to joining IFF, Suarez Gonzalez spent 25 years at Fluor Corporation, one of the world's largest engineering, procurement and construction companies. At Fluor, she held leadership positions across several business groups and functions and led teams supporting business units in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Suarez Gonzalez later had responsibility for Talent Management, Compensation, Benefits and Communications globally.

"Susana brings to Amcor deep human resources expertise as well as highly relevant experience in talent development to enable global manufacturing companies to grow organically and through acquisitions," said Delia. "We believe our focus on attracting, developing and retaining top talent will continue to set us apart in the industry and we look forward to Susana helping us accelerate our people agenda even further."

"I'm delighted to join Amcor, a global industry leader with a strong track record of performance and such exciting opportunities to grow globally," said Suarez Gonzalez. "Amcor's unique capabilities provide an inspiring opportunity to make a lasting impact for our people, customers, investors and the environment. I truly look forward to working with the team."

Suarez Gonzalez holds an executive Master of Business Administration from IUDE University and a Doctorate in Psychology from the University of Oviedo in Spain.

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The Company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.

