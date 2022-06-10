Maserati Grecale Pop-up Store Kicks off in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati, the world-leading Italian super-luxury car manufacturer, launches its pop-up store in Chengdu dedicated for the dazzling Grecale, which also marks the debut of the star in the southwestern region, representing the ceaseless energy of "Everyday Exceptional".

Echoing Grecale's unique design aesthetics and audacious innovations, the pop-up store is inside MC HOUSE Chengdu, a modern art landmark that celebrated its grand opening not long ago in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li, the city's busiest commercial centre. As an integrated curatorial experience space, MC HOUSE is inspired by the "Chengdu Garden" that features a juxtaposition of FUTURE GARDEN, NOWADAY GARDEN, RETRO GARDEN, and XF META GARDEN, the first physical and virtual hybrid garden in China. Full of contemporary, classic, and exclusive elements in the same space, the "city living room" is providing consumers with more vibrant and novel experiences.

With the most powerful Trofeo version in the NOWADAY GARDEN that positioned to show the most interesting and trendy feelings of the moment, the special event brought Maserati enthusiasts an unprecedent celebration of the brand's time-honoured design philosophy and luxurious lifestyle, unleashing Grecale's extraordinary artistic energy that made the everyday driving experience exceptional.

Following the iconic tradition, Grecale bears the name of a north-easterly Mediterranean wind, something that symbolises the brand's hope to lift the whole Maserati range to an even higher level. Since it was revealed in March, the new car has already sparked worldwide attention and interest.

Interpreting a bold lifestyle and all-Italian audacity, Grecale Trofeo embodies the most extreme aspect of Maserati, with the Giallo Corse launch colour at the first sight. It is highly assertive and tells of the unbreakable bond between Maserati and Modena: indeed, this yellow combines the city's two heraldic colours (yellow and blue), by mixing a yellow base with a blue mica, for a sporty and advanced look. Colours underlines the marque's all-new design concept, and emphasises the link with artisanship, the desire to create uniqueness and somewhat unexpected artistic feeling.

In the pop-up store, visitors also had an exclusive opportunity of experiencing the Trofeo's coolness emanating from its high-performance 530-hp V6 engine, which revolves around Maserati Twin Combustion (MTC) technology and sets a new benchmark for the segment with a top speed at 285 km/h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The use of high-performance materials, such as the exposed, three-dimensional carbon fibre and perforated leather, paired with chevron motifs, even more emphasises the car's dynamism.

As well as the immersive space, distinguished guests can also receive an energetic artwork represented by Luo Dan, a driving force among young contemporary artists. Inspired by the passion of colours, the rhythm of music and the mystery of light, the creations celebrate the Trident spirit in an explosive colourful way, expressing the same visionary spirit within Grecale. Besides the opportunity of obtaining a digital artwork that was specifically made, guests can also have a special piece of litho.

There is no stopping the energy of Maserati Grecale, the same with the artistic style engraved in it. Consistent with the previous innovative branding practice, Maserati, joining hands with new generation art creator Shi Yubin and Gu Zhen, introduced a brand-new digital artwork to bring out the futurist design as well as its disruptive dynamism to the full.

The creative video, themed "Wind", takes an Artificial Intelligence, symbolising the future and youthfulness, as the character. In this virtual world of ancient civilization in Italy, the AI keeps exploring under a mechanical storm, until the showing-up of the Maserati Grecale. In this way, the whole video pays tribute to the Renaissance that originated in Italy, connecting a movement that destined to change human history with Grecale to emphasise its transformative energy. With a contrasting visual effect, Grecale's unique and pioneering fashion again highlighted thoroughly, and the wind that originated from Italy just never stops.

Innovative by nature, the master of Italian audacity will keep pushing the boundaries. More outstanding artworks will come afterwards, revolutionising Grecale's luxury and exceptional performance into part of the daily routine, while interpreting the strong power contained in the brand's DNA.

"We're so excited to activate this concept with MC HOUSE together. As a 'multi-dimensional magazine' brand under Style China Media Group, the avant-garde offline IP has already become a hit since last year in Shanghai." Zhenghao Li, Head of Communication of Maserati Greater China, commented, "Art constitutes the core of Grecale's soul, and is also an important branding approach to convey thinking in a contemporary context, since the digital artwork expressed by Mr. Luo in late April, the Trident's boundless ambition and daring spirit have been further lifted to a more artistic and younger level. Looking forward, we will continue rolling out and bringing our Chinese customers and enthusiasts such innovative as well as meaningful brand experiences."

From now till June 19th, the art feast will be continuously staged at MC House Chengdu, and this is just one stop of Grecale's energy campaign across the country before it hits other major cities, such as Shenzhen and Chongqing. Stay tuned for more extraordinary enjoyment from the Trident.

View original content:

SOURCE Maserati