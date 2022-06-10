Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese youth named 2022 SDG Pioneer by UN Global Compact

BEIJING, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tong Chong, an employee with State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company under State Grid Jiangsu, was named among the 10 new SDG Pioneers announced by the UN Global Compact during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit held from June 1 to 2.

Photo shows Tong Chong conducting on-site debugging of the dynamic lightning protection system. (PRNewswire)

The selection for SDG Pioneers is a worldwide campaign launched by the UN Global Compact since 2016, with an aim to celebrate individuals across the globe who have made extraordinary achievements to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's SDG Pioneer entries were judged by a panel from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, previous SDG Pioneers and representatives from academia, social organizations and UN agencies.

Recognized as the 2022 SDG Pioneer for Climate Adaptation, Tong is the only Chinese among the 10 elected candidates this year. He is also the second Chinese who has been elected as an SDG Pioneer, and the first one in the business field.

Tong's invention, the dynamic lightning protection (DLP) technology, provides intelligent system to prevent the impacts of lightning strikes through technological innovation, which is supported by research and development of high-precision lightning detection device. The DLP is recognized as an outstanding achievement by professional associations at both national and global level.

While conducting lightning protection studies, Tong has also been promoting interdisciplinary cooperation in the field to achieve sustainable development. He worked with nearly 20 international academic organizations and launched a China-led international cooperation project.

Tong has also made active efforts to promote the integration among different sectors of industry, education and research, allowing the DLP technology to be trialed in various industries at home and abroad. Last year, his team won the golden prize at the "UNGC Young SDG Innovator Program & the First China Youth SDG Innovation Challenge".

The State Grid Corporation of China has been focusing on the carbon peak and neutrality goals to secure energy supply and promote green and low-carbon energy transformation. "With support of the company, we are able to infuse sustainable development principles to technological innovation and present the first DLP technology system to the world," said Tong, who is committed to improving global lightning protection amid climate change.

