Hashdex Welcomes Benjamin Ittah as European Senior Sales and Distribution Manager

ZURICH and NEW YORK and RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced it has hired Benjamin Ittah as European Senior Sales and Distribution Manager, continuing the firm's expansion in the region.

Benjamin Ittah, European Senior Sales and Distribution Manager at Hashdex

In this newly created role, Mr. Ittah will be responsible for Hashdex' sales development in Europe, focusing on both growing the firm's expanding client base and overseeing the distribution of the firm's innovative investment products, such as the recently launched Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange trade product (SIX: HASH SW). He will report to Laurent Kssis, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Hashdex.

"We are delighted to welcome Benjamin as the newest member of our growing European team," said Marcelo Sampaio, CEO and co-founder of Hashdex. "Europe is a key strategic area for Hashdex and we are confident that Benjamin's extensive experience in the region will allow us to successfully continue our global expansion."

Prior to joining Hashdex, Mr. Ittah led the development of Tabula Investment Management's presence across France, Benelux and Geneva. As a founding member of Tabula, Mr. Ittah played an integral role in the firm's sales and marketing as it grew to nearly $1 billion in assets under management. Mr. Ittah began his career at Société Générale, where he covered clients in the EMEA region for ETP, solutions and ETF sales/trading in London and Paris. He holds an MSc in Statistical and Financial Engineering from the University of Paris Dauphine, France.

The recruitment of Mr. Ittah further strengthens Hashdex's industry-leading team. The firm recently welcomed Mr. Kssis to spearhead Hashdex's European expansion. A financial industry veteran and crypto assets pioneer, Mr. Kssis formerly served as CEO of XBT Provider AB, a CoinShares company, and global head of ETPs at 21Shares. He is joined by Dramane Meite, Head of New Products at Hashdex, who brings extensive experience in digital finance and financial engineering and previously held the role of Vice President, Product Strategies, Client Solutions and Analytics at PIMCO. The firm continues to evaluate talent across its European locations in London, Zurich, Paris and Lisbon. Since its listing in May 2022, HASH SW has seen new subscriptions amounting to $13.5 million, demonstrating Hashdex's ability to deliver an institutional-grade ETP for investors, offering a product with diversified exposure to the crypto ecosystem, in a challenging market environment.

Mr. Kssis added: "We are delighted that Benjamin has chosen to join Hashdex, which is a natural step in his career. With his ETFs knowledge and institutional reach, he will be a key part of our European footprint and will be able to address the growing demand for crypto assets from European institutional investors."

Today's announcement builds on Hashdex's ongoing international expansion and position as a global pioneer in crypto asset management. In addition to HASH SW, the firm continues to deliver on its mission of providing global investors with access to the evolving crypto ecosystem, having recently launched DEFI11, the world's first decentralized finance ETF and META11 ETF, which provides investors with diverse exposure to leading crypto assets in the blockchain culture and entertainment industry. Hashdex has partnered with Nasdaq and co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™), which benchmarks the institutionally investable crypto market. Hashdex is in process of launching additional products in continental Europe very soon.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com.

