BlueHalo Awarded $11M Air Force Research Laboratory Contract for Optical Laser Communications Flight Terminals and Ground Station

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo has been awarded a contract to deliver a pair of optical laser communications proto-flight terminals and a ground station to demonstrate on-orbit processing of satellite positioning and timing for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by February 2025. The contract will support the development and demonstration of key technologies: GEO-to-LEO Optical Uplinks and Downlinks, Space-to-Ground Links, Positioning and Timing Accuracies over Optical Communication Links, and interoperability with multiple optical communications standards.

"As a core area of technological focus at BlueHalo, our Laser Communications Systems Division is rapidly expanding capabilities based on robust internal research and development programs," said Vikram Manikonda, BlueHalo's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "This cutting-edge contract will allow us to apply the Company's extensive experience developing and fielding optical communications systems to continue advancing innovations in laser communications."

BlueHalo's Laser Communications Systems Division is dedicated to developing next-generation optical terminals and key enabling solutions. We specialize in high data rate communications, ranging, and timing services with low probability of intercept or detection (LPI/LPD) due to extremely narrow beam widths.

"BlueHalo is excited for this opportunity to partner with the Air Force Research Laboratory to continue pushing optical communications technology forward," said Dan Gillings, BlueHalo Sector President. "A demonstration like this leverages our previous successes in the field and builds on our expertise in optical jitter control and precision pointing to achieve technological breakthroughs."

