Enko advances Enkompass platform through DNA-encoded library technology enablement from X-Chem

MYSTIC, Conn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enko , the crop health company, announced its acquisition of proprietary DNA-encoded libraries and technology enablement from leading drug discovery service company X-Chem . Enko is the first company to internalize this technology for agricultural applications. The libraries will help speed the discovery and development of safe, sustainable crop protection solutions urgently needed by farmers.

DNA-encoded libraries are a proven tool to kickstart pharmaceutical drug discovery projects because of the efficiency of screening large, diverse chemical spaces. Enko has pioneered applying this approach to tackle agriculture challenges. This acquisition is a significant advancement for Enko's ENKOMPASS™ platform, which combines DNA-encoded library screening with machine learning and structure-based design to find novel chemistry and new modes of action to control crop pests and diseases. Enko's targeted discovery method uncovers promising chemical starting points in months, compared to the years it takes for traditional R&D approaches.

"Diversity is the foundation and essential building block for innovation in the drug design space, and our farmers need it more than ever," said Enko CEO and founder Jacqueline Heard. "Owning these libraries from X-Chem gives us more flexibility to explore the chemical universe and predict which molecule will be right for a specific crop threat. For example, we can fine tune our screens to focus on a new structure that targets pest insect enzymes without harming bees. This is similar to how researchers have tailored cancer drugs to kill cancer cells without affecting others."

Pairing DNA-encoded library screening with machine learning allows Enko to tap into novel chemical spaces, which is critical for overcoming widespread pest resistance. With these new libraries, each experiment will produce high-quality molecular starting points and training data for machine learning models that increase efficiency of hit generation and lead optimization. To discover safe and effective new modes of action for pests, Enko can both screen billions of molecules within its DNA-encoded libraries and use artificial intelligence and machine learning to create more effective ways of finding and selecting the right treatments for the right targets, faster than anyone had ever imagined to be possible.

"The universe of chemicals that can be mined for safe, effective crop health products is massive. Until now, researchers have barely scratched its surface," said Noor Shaker, Senior Vice President at X-Chem and Enko Board Member. "We are champions of DEL-based drug discovery, and our work with Enko has shown the broad application of this technology to drive more targeted product pipelines across both pharmaceuticals and agriculture."

This technology acquisition follows a year in which Enko partnered with three of the largest agricultural companies in the world – Bayer, Syngenta and Nufarm. Enko has had a very strong success rate with its DEL program, yielding novel molecular starting points across multiple pest targets to combat weeds, fungi, insects and soil parasites. The company's approach won recognition from the World Economic Forum as a 2021 Tech Pioneer.

About Enko

Enko designs safe and sustainable solutions to farmers' biggest crop threats today, from pest resistance to new diseases. By applying the latest drug discovery and development approaches from pharma to plants, Enko is bringing an innovation model to agriculture and meeting farmers' evolving needs. Founded in 2017 and led by a team of proven scientists, entrepreneurs and agriculture industry veterans, Enko is backed by investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Anterra Capital, Finistere Ventures, Novalis LifeSciences, Germin8 Ventures, TO Ventures Food, and Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund. Enko is headquartered in Mystic, Connecticut. For more information, visit enkochem.com.

About X-Chem

X-Chem is a leader in small molecule drug discovery services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. As experts in medicinal chemistry, X-Chem can take those leads and progress them to clinical candidates with unmatched speed. Throughout the process, X-Chem's advanced proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology accelerates all steps in the process. X-Chem also provides libraries, reagents and informatic tools to allow DEL operators to get the most of their DEL platform. X-Chem empowers its partners to effectively build drug pipelines from target to clinical candidate, enhanced with AI.

