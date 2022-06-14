Mission Based Media Launches Alzheimer's Podcast, the Newest Podcast Miniseries on Health Unmuted™

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, a leader in podcasts about health, care and well-being, has launched a new podcast miniseries about Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer's Podcast miniseries provides insights and information for those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and the people who care about them. The miniseries was created with support from Altoida, a leading platform to improve drug development, research, and care for patients with neurological diseases including Alzheimer's.

Health Unmuted connects listeners with insights and resources through the stories of real people affected by Alzheimer's

The launch coincides with the observation of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and follows the successful pilot of the first Health Unmuted miniseries, COPD Podcast. Health Unmuted is an audio library of short-format podcast miniseries, each of which covers a specific health topic and features the voices of patients, caregivers and medical professionals.

"We're excited to launch the Alzheimer's Podcast as the newest addition in the Health Unmuted library. This miniseries informs people about this terrible disease, and connects listeners with insights and resources through the stories of real people affected by Alzheimer's," said Dan Kendall, founder of Mission Based Media and executive producer of Health Unmuted.

"Our team at Altoida is delighted to partner with Mission Based Media to make the Alzheimer's Podcast a reality," said Travis Bond, CEO at Altoida. "Our vision to democratize neurological disease diagnostics and revolutionize brain health management aligns with the podcast's goal of equipping listeners with the information and resources necessary to make informed health decisions. We look forward to bringing the latest scientific and technology advancements to light, and sharing the stories behind this debilitating neurological disease."

"What's distinctive about our approach is that we focus on the patient perspective while also ensuring that we include insights from caregivers and health professionals," added Kendall. "This is a unique way to provide audio-first information from trusted sources who understand and live with a health condition. Importantly, the Health Unmuted audio library also helps combat the rising tide of health misinformation found in some podcasts and other online media."

The Alzheimer's Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify, as well as HealthUnmuted.com. More than 50 health conditions are planned for Health Unmuted including diabetes, multiple sclerosis, breast cancer and gastrointestinal conditions. Listeners can subscribe by visiting https://healthunmuted.com . Healthcare providers and patient-focused organizations can learn about partnership opportunities by visiting https://partners.healthunmuted.com or emailing partners@healthunmuted.com

About Mission Based Media Ltd.

Mission Based Media is a leading provider of trustworthy podcasts about health, care and well-being, with a comprehensive library of podcasts across a broad scope of health topics, conditions and therapies. Our content features insights and information from top health professionals and organizations, and highlights engaging patient stories and perspectives. For more information, visit Health Podcast Network , Digital Health Today and Health Unmuted .

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida is building the world's leading platform to accelerate and improve drug development, research, and care for patients with neurological diseases. The company's innovative AI-driven approach leverages immersive augmented reality (AR) to evaluate the brain in a comprehensive, real-world mode of functioning using data captured with a standard smartphone or tablet. Altoida's validated and evidence-based digital biomarker platform received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and is supported by more than 20 years of scientific research and publications in journals like Nature Digital Medicine. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @altoida.

