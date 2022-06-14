National Motor Freight Traffic Association Agrees to Assume Administration of Digital LTL Council

Organization Formed in 2020 to Support and Transform Less-Than-Truckload Industry Will Benefit From Knowledge, Resources of Established Outfit

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Motor Freight Traffic Association has announced an agreement to take over the administration and directorship of the Digital LTL Council.

The Digital LTL Council was formed in November 2020 by a diverse group of industry executives committed to the full digitalization of the LTL industry. In its new role, NMFTA will bring industry expertise, dedicated resources, marketing and legal support – in addition to the financial resources needed to accelerate the Council's work.

"The NMFTA is extremely pleased that the current members of the Digital LTL Council have voted overwhelmingly to accept our proposal to sponsor the Council," said Paul Dugent, a board member and recent executive director of NMFTA. "We look forward to bringing their vision to fruition."

According to Brian Thompson of Digital LTL Council member SMC3, the Council brings together carriers, logistics service providers, shippers and technology providers with the sole focus of developing a set of uniform standards that supports the scalable automation and digitalization of LTL shipment management. The Council released its first set of standards to support the electronic bill of lading in late 2021, and work continues with a focus on shipment visibility and freight exception handling.

Debbie Sparks, who recently took over as executive director of NMFTA, said the two organizations are an ideal fit for each other.

"Both the Digital LTL Council and the National Motor Freight Traffic Association were formed to serve and forward the interests of the LTL industry," Sparks said. "Those of us at NMFTA are excited about the Digital LTL Council's mission of digitization, and with the resources and expertise we can now bring to the effort, we look forward to declaring the mission accomplished soon."

About NMFTA

Since 1956, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA) has represented the interests of the less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier industry. NMFTA is committed to helping LTL carriers meet the challenges confronting the transportation industry in the 21st century through research, education and the publication of specifications, rules, transportation codes and the preparation and dissemination of studies, reports and analyses. Membership in NMFTA is available to all for-hire interstate and intrastate motor carriers.

About the Digital LTL Council

The Digital LTL Council brings together carriers, logistics service providers, shippers and technology providers with the sole focus of developing a set of uniform standards that support the scalable automation and digitalization of LTL shipments.

Member companies of the Digital LTL Council include:

ArcBest

Averitt Express

Banyan Technologies

Blue Grace Logistics

Blue Yonder

C.H. Robinson

Coyote

Dayton Freight

Echo Global Logistics

Estes Express

FourKites

J. B. Hunt

Manhattan Associates

Maven Machines

MyCarrierTMS

Old Dominion Freight Line

Peninsula Truck Lines

Pitt Ohio

Project44

Quad Graphics

SAIA LTL Freight

SMC 3

TQL

Transplace

Uline

Ward Trucking

Worldwide Express

XPO Logistics

Yellow Corporation

