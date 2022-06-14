Quinnox deploys Qyrus to help Shawbrook transform its Platform

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinnox, a global provider of full-spectrum IT and digital solutions, is a material outsourcer to Shawbrook, and a key enabler of their technology transformation journey. For Shawbrook, this recent tie-up with Qyrus is another step towards testing at the speed of digital, re-invigorating their relationship with customers, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty, and accelerating business outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/Quinnox) (PRNewswire)

Quinnox uses Qyrus, its proprietary AI-powered test automation platform, to develop new systems and change existing processes and systems for Shawbrook, a new type of financial services company in the UK that combines the relentless focus on customer service and innovation that would be expected from a fintech with the expertise and certainty of a bank.

As part of their 'shift-left' quality strategy, Qyrus supports Shawbrook's ambitious delivery schedule of new product features to customers as well as puts its focus on automation, through automated regression testing across the breadth of the Shawbrook Platform.

Qyrus helped Shawbrook transform its Platform to seamlessly automate savings account opening & servicing, real estate & SME lending origination as well as customer due diligence onboarding processes.

Shawbrook was able to deliver releases in a much shorter time using the Web, API, and Business Process testing capabilities of Qyrus. The outcomes this drove were faster time to feedback, increased velocity of deployments, better quality of releases with significantly less effort.

Full details on Shawbrook's strategy to develop its next generation banking platform and 2021 commercial performance can be found in their 2021 Annual Report.

Russ Thornton, CTO of Shawbrook said, "Quinnox is a key partner of ours, not only supporting our technology delivery teams, but also with tools like Qyrus. Test automation is a critical capability for any engineering team, and Qyrus supports the testing of our web, API and mobile components as a part of our CI/CD processes, and also in on-going regression testing across our partner ecosystem. The real power of Qyrus is that we have this extremely broad testing capability in one tool, run in the Cloud, and reusable across all our development teams."

Somnath Chakraborty, SVP, Head of Quinnox Europe said, "We are delighted to have Shawbrook as one of our strategic clients here in the UK and this partnership has grown strength to strength, as together we intend to drive positive change in the Banking industry and are proud that Qyrus is able to help accelerate it."

About Shawbrook Bank:

Banking for the real world: Over the last decade we have built a new type of bank that is designed to accommodate individuality, diversity and the dynamics of the modern world. Our ability to provide highly personalised finance solutions to help our customers achieve their immediate ambitions is enabled by our unique platform, which combines and integrates modular technology with human expertise, judgment and ingenuity. We power up ingenuity to create opportunity, every single day.

About Quinnox:

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success, today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE and India.

About Qyrus:

Qyrus is a codeless, intelligent, and collaborative test automation platform for all things digital. It efficiently tests Web, Mobile, and APIs along with end-to-end business processes to drive quality, speed and frequency to market. As an on-demand AI-powered SaaS testing platform, it can scale with your needs enabling teams to deliver higher quality software faster and more efficiently thereby ensuring a seamless customer experience across all stages of the digital journey.

Learn more about Quinnox at https://www.quinnox.com/ | Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter | Email marketing@quinnox.com

Quinnox Media Contact

Manish Singh

E: smanish@quinnox.com

T: +91-9930300609

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839286/Quinnox_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quinnox