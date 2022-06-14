Stonehenge NYC Announces the Appointment of Bashir Elmegaryaf as Director of Acquisitions

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC is pleased to announce that it has hired Bashir Elmegaryaf as Director of Acquisitions.

Bashir's appointment will effectively support Stonehenge as it continues to grow its portfolio of multifamily properties in the New York metropolitan area. Bashir will lead the Company's acquisition activities, working alongside a dedicated team of professionals that helps to make Stonehenge a leading investment management firm capable of handling all aspects of its activities in-house. Bashir will report directly to the Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge.

"We are delighted to have Bashir join our team. His broad experience and knowledge acquired while working in the multi-family sector only serve to enhance Stonehenge's ability to continue to grow in the greater New York metropolitan area," said Ofer Yardeni, Chairman and CEO.

Prior to joining Stonehenge, Bashir held a number of key positions with distinguished real estate firms. He most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Equity Residential, one of the country's largest publicly-traded real estate investment trusts. During his 5-year tenure at Equity Residential, Bashir led due diligence on $800 million worth of multi-family and retail acquisitions, as well as supported over $1 billion in dispositions. He also supported asset management functions for a portfolio of 40 assets and nearly 10,000 apartments.

Bashir holds a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University where he was awarded a full-tuition scholarship through the John F. Kennedy Fellowship for academic and professional distinction.

"I am honored to join the Stonehenge team and to have been appointed to this crucial role. I'm greatly looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and to contribute to the continuous growth of the company," said Bashir.

About Stonehenge NYC:

Founded by Ofer Yardeni in the early '90s, Stonehenge NYC is a vertically integrated, private real estate company with expertise in investing, operating and developing communities utilizing an environmental, social and governance-centric approach. Stonehenge, together with its investment partners, owns and manages a portfolio of properties in New York City valued at approximately $2.5 billion. The portfolio comprises 27 income-producing properties with over 3,200 apartments representing 3.5 million square feet of prime real estate.

